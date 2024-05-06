Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Everyone knows they should wear sunscreen every day, but that doesn’t mean everyone actually does. Thick, heavy, pore-clogging sunscreen formulas are partially to blame. Many of us are still scarred by the uncomfortable SPF our moms slathered on us as kids, but new sunscreen innovations are shifting the tides. There are plenty of sunscreens that feel weightless, offer slight coverage and leave behind zero white cast (yes, really!).

Working in beauty, I’ve tested out hundreds of facial sunscreens over the years, and there are a select few that I’d consider desert island beauty items. The below sunscreens are incredibly effective, comfortable and totally weightless! I depend on these year round to keep my skin protected and youthful. Once you try any of these five, sunscreen will become your favorite beauty staple.

Mineral sunscreens are known for their thick, gloopy texture and that unseemly white cast that almost always lingers on your skin. Well, you can kiss those preconceived notions goodbye, because this new sunscreen completely reinvents mineral formulas. I was hooked from the first use because of how the tinted formula seamlessly blends into skin. It lightly masks some discoloration, and with added skincare benefits — like vitamin C and peptides — it works to enhance and hydrate skin over time. You won’t catch me traveling anywhere without it this summer.

I religiously apply sunscreen every day (even when it’s cloudy!). The first time I tried this formula, I really couldn’t remember if I actually put sunscreen on because it goes on invisible and feels like air. I rely on this for those extra sunny days since it provides high SPF 60 coverage!

COSRX shot to fame for its hydrating snail mucin, but this sunscreen is an underrated superstar. I stick with this when my face is feeling drier than normal. The vitamin E-infused formula floods my skin with an extra boost of hydration while also protecting me from the sun’s harmful rays. Bonus: It also beautifully preps skin for makeup.

Want a dewy, sun-kissed glow without running the risk of getting sunburned? This SPF can help! I love to carry the stick format around for easy touch-ups throughout the day. The jelly-like texture feels cool to against my skin and leaves behind a glowy, healthy sheen. I’m not the best at remembering to reapply sunscreen, but this stick has made the process easier . . . and a bit more fun!

I completely swap out all of my foundations and skin tints in the summer for this dreamy tinted SPF. The comfortable weightless texture glides over skin and does the work of base makeup and skincare by evening out skin tone, masking imperfections and beautifully hydrating skin with peptides and ceramides. Don’t let the small bottle fool you — this will last you a very long time!