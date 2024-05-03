Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Looking for a new signature fragrance? You should shop the Kayali line from Huda Beauty. There’s a scent for just about everyone in the line, from juicy red apple to pistachio and everything in between. The brand recently launched a new addition to its collection, though – and it’s the perfect choice for anyone with a sweet tooth. You can buy it right now at Sephora, and believe Us when we say that you’re definitely going to want to.

Kayali’s Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar just debuted on May 2, and it’s the perfect blend of sweet sugar, vanilla cream, candied pear, buble gum, tonka bean, sandalwood, and patchouli. It’s just about as sweet as you can get, in all the best ways. It’s a lightweight but mouth-watering blend of some of the best gourmand ingredients that you’ll love wearing day in and day out.

It all comes housed in a pearlescent diamond-shaped bottle with a gorgeous jeweled cap, all inspired by traditional Middle Eastern oud bottles. This specific scent is a fun new twist on some of the line’s older candy-like fragrances, but it may be the best one so far. It’s fruity, it’s candy-like, and it’s full of notes that’ll put a smile on your face.

You can be one of the first to rock this decadent scent since it just debuted, and you’ve still got time to make it your own signature perfume. And if you find that it might be too sweet for your taste (believe it or not, those things do happen!) there are tons of other Kayali fragrances that might be more to your liking. As far as this one goes, however, it’s a must-buy – and you’re going to want to make sure you secure a bottle before it all sells out. This one’s going to go fast.

Spritz This Sugary Sweet Fragrance To Smell Like Cotton Candy Vanilla