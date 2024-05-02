Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Have you ever wondered what celebrities carry around in their bags? I imagined the obvious things, like a wallet, phone, keys and maybe a few lip products, but Bella Hadid keeps her purse stocked to the brim with everything she could ever need. The model recently gave fans an inside look into what she keeps in her YSL tote bag in a video for Vogue, and beyond the normal items like hand sanitizer and glasses, she also revealed a few surprising things she keeps on hand.

Along with storing a pharmacy’s worth of vitamins in her bag, Hadid also pulled out a few random beauty items, including essential oils and a face moisturizer. I’m not one to keep my face cream on me at all times, though maybe I should be taking notes from Hadid since her skin always looks flawless. In the clip, you can see she lights up as she pulls her trusty U Beauty The Super Hydrator out from the bottom of her personal Mary Poppins purse.

“If anybody wants the perfect moisturizer for the morning, this makes your skin out of control,” Hadid gushes. “You don’t even need to put makeup on after it.” So if you’ve ever wondered why her skin looks so fresh and glowy, it’s probably because of this face cream that she constantly totes around.

The luxe moisturizer is described as a “Trojan horse for dry, damaged skin,” per the brand, due to its patent-pending technology and seriously nourishing blend of ingredients. Rather than just containing your basic hyaluronic acid, this is made with long-chain hyaluronic acid. This advanced form of the hydration enhancer holds on to moisture better than regular HA and penetrates deeper into the skin for longer-lasting effects.

Despite the superior hydration abilities (it manages to keep skin soft and supple for a full 48 hours), the cream maintains a lightweight gel-cream texture. Plus, boosting moisture retention only scratches the surface of what it can do for your complexion. The smart formula is also chock-full of vitamins C and E, peptides, avocado oil, grapeseed oil and squalane to brighten, plump, smooth and repair. No wonder Hadid is obsessed with it!

The supermodel isn’t the only person who swears by The Super Hydrator, though. Hundreds of regular people have given this near perfect five-star reviews. “Ever since I started using this, I get asked about my skincare routine because of the glow,” one happy customer raves. “Even over Zoom people have noticed. I love that it creates a great base on the days I want to wear makeup.”

If you’ve ever yearned for supermodel skin, The Super Hydrator may just bring you one step closer. You’ll never know until you try it, so be sure to add to your cart today!

