Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kennedy Eurich is Gen Z’s unfiltered queen. She’s not afraid to speak her mind, freely opening up to her 1.4 million TikTok followers about her personal life. In fact, her videos feel like less like public posts and more like intimate FaceTimes with your bestie. The Austin-based influencer has that effortless cool-girl vibe, showing off her style in shopping hauls and OOTDs.

Just a few months ago, PR maven Girlbosstown said, “PR prediction: within the next five years, Kennedy will have a similar career trajectory as Emma Chamberlain, one thousand percent. I feel like very rarely do we find somebody whose likability and career is simply just based off of their own personality, and it’s so watchable and palatable. You want to watch this girl 24/7 just be herself. In the next five years, she will be one of the biggest internet celebrities to cross over to mainstream media.”

Keep this bubbly blonde creator on your radar! Kennedy exclusively shared nine staples in her skincare routine with Us, from serums to self-tanner. She’s the master of the no-makeup makeup look! Get her “bronzy glow” with these beauty essentials below!

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum

“It feels like Botox in a bottle,” Kennedy said. “Leaves my skin glowy and smooth.”

$85.00 See It!

Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Dark Spot Serum

“It really has helped my dark spots vanish.”

$78.00 See It!

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting Salicylic Acid Exfoliant

“I like it because it’s really great for my acne-prone skin and it feels like it kills all the bacteria off of my face.”

$34.00 See It!

Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer

“It’s really light but provides full coverage. And it blends like magic.”

Was $52 On Sale: $36 You Save 31% See It!

Hourglass Voyeur Waterproof Mechanical Gel Liner

“It’s a simple step I have added to my routine. I put a little on my eyelid and blend it a little bit and it makes my eyes a little smokey. It’s my favorite makeup hack.” (Kennedy uses the shade Solstice.)

$28.00 See It!

Caliray Blurring Collagen Peptide Primer

“It helps my makeup application look stunning and stay on.”

$36.00 See it!

Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder

“It’s a powder that blurs my fine lines and provides a matte-like look to my face.”

Was $50 On Sale: $35 You Save 30% See It!

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner

“Just the perfect nude shade.” (Kennedy recommends the color Iconic Nude, but Pillow Talk is also a popular pick!)

$24.00 See it!

Tanologist Express Self-Tan Mousse, Extra Dark

“I like it because it has an easy application and a flawless, bronzy glow.”

$22.00 See It!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

