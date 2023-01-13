Cancel OK
Kennedy Eurich Shares Her 9-Step Skincare Routine for a ‘Glowy and Smooth’ Complexion

By
Kennedy Eurich
 Courtesy of Kennedy Eurich/Instagram

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kennedy Eurich is Gen Z’s unfiltered queen. She’s not afraid to speak her mind, freely opening up to her 1.4 million TikTok followers about her personal life. In fact, her videos feel like less like public posts and more like intimate FaceTimes with your bestie. The Austin-based influencer has that effortless cool-girl vibe, showing off her style in shopping hauls and OOTDs.

Just a few months ago, PR maven Girlbosstown said, “PR prediction: within the next five years, Kennedy will have a similar career trajectory as Emma Chamberlain, one thousand percent. I feel like very rarely do we find somebody whose likability and career is simply just based off of their own personality, and it’s so watchable and palatable. You want to watch this girl 24/7 just be herself. In the next five years, she will be one of the biggest internet celebrities to cross over to mainstream media.”

Keep this bubbly blonde creator on your radar! Kennedy exclusively shared nine staples in her skincare routine with Us, from serums to self-tanner. She’s the master of the no-makeup makeup look! Get her “bronzy glow” with these beauty essentials below!

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum

Good Genes
Amazon

“It feels like Botox in a bottle,” Kennedy said. “Leaves my skin glowy and smooth.”

$85.00
See It!

Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Dark Spot Serum 

Caudalie serum
Amazon

“It really has helped my dark spots vanish.”

$78.00
See It!

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting Salicylic Acid Exfoliant

Paula's Choice exfoliant
Amazon

“I like it because it’s really great for my acne-prone skin and it feels like it kills all the bacteria off of my face.”

$34.00
See It!

Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer

Hourglass concealer
Amazon

“It’s really light but provides full coverage. And it blends like magic.”

Was $52On Sale: $36You Save 31%
See It!

Hourglass Voyeur Waterproof Mechanical Gel Liner

Hourglass eyeliner
Amazon

“It’s a simple step I have added to my routine. I put a little on my eyelid and blend it a little bit and it makes my eyes a little smokey. It’s my favorite makeup hack.” (Kennedy uses the shade Solstice.)

$28.00
See It!

Caliray Blurring Collagen Peptide Primer 

Caliray primer
Sephora

“It helps my makeup application look stunning and stay on.”

$36.00
See it!

Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder

Kosas powder
Amazon

“It’s a powder that blurs my fine lines and provides a matte-like look to my face.”

Was $50On Sale: $35You Save 30%
See It!

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner

Charlotte Tilbury lip liner
Sephora

“Just the perfect nude shade.” (Kennedy recommends the color Iconic Nude, but Pillow Talk is also a popular pick!)

$24.00
See it!

Tanologist Express Self-Tan Mousse, Extra Dark

Tanologist tanner
Amazon

“I like it because it has an easy application and a flawless, bronzy glow.”

$22.00
See It!
Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

