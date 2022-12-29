Justin Bieber Has Turned These Pimple Patches Into the New Must-Have Accessory

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Stars — they’re just like Us. They get the occasional breakout too! It’s not all flawless faces and perfect complexions in Hollywood, contrary to popular belief. But the main difference between the average person and an A-lister is access to the best dermatologists and beauty products that can zap zits overnight.

Celeb-approved skincare can cost a pretty penny, but Justin Bieber just introduced Us to one acne treatment that won’t break the bank. The “Sorry” singer has been rocking these star-shaped pimple patches recently, even sporting the stickers to Billie Eilish’s birthday party — power move. Cementing his seal of approval, Bieber posted a selfie on Instagram Stories earlier this month with the caption: “Got a facial and I think my face is purging, lucky for these starface pimple patches.” It’s giving Olivia Rodrigo album cover meets Lisa Frank.

Now you can purchase these exact pimple patches from Amazon! Part body art and part spot treatment, these colorful stickers are officially this season’s must-have accessory. Thanks, Justin!

Get the Starface Party Pack BIG PACK Hydro-Stars for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Starface Party Pack Hydro-Stars is less like a traditional acne treatment and more like a pack of stickers you might receive in a goodie bag from a birthday party as a kid. Who knew getting rid of pimples could be so fun? But don’t let these multi-colored stars deceive you — they’re packed with hydrocolloid, an ingredient that reduces the appearance of acne. These star stickers absorb fluid, reduce redness and shrink spots! Plus, these pimple patches are oil-free, vegan and gentle on skin.

Get the Starface Party Pack BIG PACK Hydro-Stars for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

Dealing with acne can be a nuisance, but these Starface pimple patches make the experience much more enjoyable. As one shopper said, “It takes a bad situation, acne, and provides a way to heal it, but doesn’t make you feel like you need to hide it or pretend it isn’t there. These patches do more than just cover a zit. They also absorb any fluid discharge (eww) and reduce and calm any inflammation. I have been so impressed with how well they stick to clean, dry skin throughout the night, and they never feel stiff or uncomfortable. I totally forget I’m wearing them…until I see myself in the mirror looking like I’m ready for a party! Whoo-hoo!” Another customer gushed, “These are the cutest acne patches EVER. It makes me feel better about having acne tbh because it’s like you get a star for whatever you accomplished that day, no matter how small. I truly do love these things! They always minimize the appearance of blemishes fast. I also love that they stay stuck to your face. Even if I wear them to bed, they don’t fall off. Highly recommend!”

Shine like a star (literally) with these star-shaped pimple patches from Starface!

See It! Get the Starface Party Pack BIG PACK Hydro-Stars for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Starface here and explore more acne treatments here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!