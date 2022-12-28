Beauty Bargain! Take an Extra 10% Off Sale Items With These Dermstore Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Good skin for the win! Our New Year’s resolution is to take our skincare routine to the next level, implementing anti-aging techniques that help restore our youthful complexion. Beyond its long-term benefits, proper skincare can also prep your face for makeup and give you a daily glow. We see you, serums!

Most premium beauty products cost a pretty penny, but right now you can score some of the best makeup, skincare and haircare for a fraction of the cost! Dermstore is offering an extra 10% off sale items — on top of deals up to 50% off — with code EXTRA10.

This is your last chance to buy these must-haves, from skincare sets to top-rated tools. We chose some of our favorite finds below, but make sure you check out the whole selection to pick out your preferences!

Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Holiday Kit (Worth $90.00)

Beloved by hair stylists and shoppers alike, Olaplex’s hair products dramatically repair and strengthen your strands! This holiday kit contains the iconic No.3 Hair Perfector, as well as the No.4 shampoo, No.5 conditioner and bond building hair treatment. If your hair has been feeling thin or brittle lately, try this set of superhero hair products!

Was $62 On Sale: $53 You Save 15% See It!

PCA SKIN Advanced Age Defense Kit

Aging is inevitable, but we can still slow down the process with this Advanced Age Defense kit from PCA Skin. Featuring a facial wash, nutrient toner, pro peptide serum and collagen hydrator in a cute travel pouch, this anti-aging skincare set will leave you with smoother, firmer, younger-looking skin that is clean and hydrated.

Was $241 On Sale: $180 You Save 25% See It!

Dr Dennis Gross Ferulic Retinol Triple Correction Eye Serum

Bye-bye, eye lines! Formulated with retinol and willow bark extract, this eye serum from Dr. Dennis Gross smooths out wrinkles, brightens under-eyes and reduces puffiness. “The best eye serum I have ever used,” one shopper declared. “It’s light and absorbs well in the skin. Have seen significant reduction in fine lines.”

Was $69 On Sale: $48 You Save 30% See It!

ILIA Beauty Holiday Eye Set

Ilia is one of our favorite clean beauty brands! This holiday eye set includes a dual-sided mascara, liquid eyeliner and two eye tints for your everyday makeup needs.

Was $56 On Sale: $42 You Save 25% See It!

Beautystat Universal Moisture Sandwich Bundle (Worth $90.00)

Founded by Hailey Bieber’s friend, cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson, BeautyStat is an award-winning skincare brand that continues to innovate in the beauty industry. This Moisture Sandwich bundle is a two-step recipe for radiant skin! The Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream keeps skin hydrated all day while reducing premature lines and wrinkles. And the Universal Moisture Essence oil helps boost moisture without any greasy residue.

Was $60 On Sale: $30 You Save 50% See It!

NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device

This microcurrent device from NuFace plups, smooths and tightens skin for a younger-looking complexion. When paired with the Line Smoothing Serum, 100% of women in a clinical study said their skin felt instantly hydrated.

Was $149 On Sale: $112 You Save 25% See It!

TULA Skincare Stay Present 5-Piece Skin Refining Kit

Another clean beauty brand, Tula is a favorite among customers and celebs (famous fans include Mandy Moore and Jenna Dewan). Packed with probiotic ingredients, this skincare set includes a purifying face cleanser, toning face mask stick, hydrating day and night cream and brightening eye balm.

Was $98 On Sale: $83 You Save 15% See It!

