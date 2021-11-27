Duchess Kate Reportedly Washes Her Face With These Organic Cleansing Cloths

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our nighttime skincare routine is almost as long as our holiday shopping list! From serums to spot treatments, these products become part of our daily ritual. And yet, we still don’t have the most effective strategy for step one — removing our makeup. Pads and wipe can irritate our skin, and disposable cloths aren’t environmentally friendly. We need a solution that eliminates impurities while protecting our skin.

When it comes to famous figures, one flawless face exudes a regal radiance — Duchess Kate. The Duchess of Cambridge has impeccable taste, so we always try to borrow her style and skincare secrets. She’s an absolute icon! According to Hello Magazine, Duchess Kate washes her face with these gentle cleansing cloths. And her wedding day makeup artist Arabella Preston believes this product is the best way to remove makeup and exfoliate your skin. Move over, motorized brushes! There’s a new crown jewel in the beauty world. And now you can get these face cloths for just $17 at Amazon!

Get the royal treatment with the Ané 3 Double-Sided Muslin Face Cloths with Microfiber. These double-sided wipes provide dual action results. The super soft microfiber cloth removes makeup and buffs skin to reveal a smoother complexion. And on the reverse side, the textured cotton muslin cleanses pores to exfoliate dead skin cells. These washable cloths come with a handy hook for drying. Rather than wasting disposable wipes, stay sustainable with these reusable cloths.

Shoppers “highly recommend” these top-rated face cloths! “This is the best little towel,” declared one customer. “It is very soft and cleansing to the skin. I’m thrilled with it! It’s a wonderful size and comes with a little loop to hang on a hook. Wonderful product!” Another shopper called these cloths “life changer,” adding, “A great value for the price. I am actually amazed by the quality of this product. It left my face clean and soft during the first use.” And this review speaks for itself: “I have very sensitive skin and these cleansing cloths are perfect for me! They’re so soft and gentle, yet they remove makeup (even mascara!) quickly and thoroughly, without irritating my skin. As someone who’s very concerned about the environment, I also love that these cleansing cloths are washable so they replace environmentally ‘unfriendly’ single use facial wipes. Love them!”

Glow like Duchess Kate with these Ané muslin face clothes with microfiber.

