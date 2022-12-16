Get a Summer Glow in the Dead of Winter With This Tan-Luxe Kit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Winter blues bringing you down? Same! But we have one foolproof solution that always brightens our spirits — and our skin. It’s Tan-Luxe’s self-tanner! After applying the product overnight, we wake up with a natural glow that instantly boosts our mood. Don’t let these dark, dreary months steal your sunshine! Instead, get some sun-kissed color (minus the sun) with these self-tan facial drops and gradual tan body lotion.

Tan-Luxe is the go-to self-tanner of the stars! Celeb fans include Hailey Bieber, Paige DeSorbo and JoJo Fletcher. On Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa gushed about the Self-Tan Drops. “This product is kind of remarkable,” she said. “It stains nothing! It’s literally like applying moisturizer.”

Tan-Luxe has released a special skincare set with the bestselling Self-Tan Drops, along with the Gradual Tan Lotion (it’s basically like tan butter for your body). This duo makes the perfect holiday gift! Keep scrolling to shop this Glow Brighter Kit from Amazon!

Get the Tan-Luxe Glow Brighter Kit for just $54 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Glow on the go with the Tan-Luxe Glow Brighter Kit. Ditch the spray tan and get a high-quality artificial tan from the comfort of your own home. I would consider myself a bit of a self-tanning expert. As someone with extremely pale skin, I’ve tried nearly every popular product under the sun. And Tan-Luxe is one of the only brands I’ve used that won’t leave me a streaky mess!

Applying the Self-Tan face drops could not be easier. Simply mix with your favorite moisturizer and coat your complexion before bed. You’ll wake up to a lovely glow in the morning! As for the Gradual Tan Lotion, this smooth formula hydrates skin while developing a natural tan over 2-4 hours. This self-tanner is ideal for beginners who want to build coverage slowly or pros who want subtle color with added moisture. Make sure to wash your hands after application!

Get the Tan-Luxe Glow Brighter Kit for just $54 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This dynamic beauty duo will give you a radiant glow from head to toe! No wonder these products are beloved by customers and celebrities alike. Shine on with this Tan-Luxe Glow Brighter Kit!

See it! Get the Tan-Luxe Glow Brighter Kit for just $54 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Tan-Luxe here and explore more self-tanners here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!