Finding a dress we love is one thing — but finding a dress we love with pockets? Well, that’s just heaven! Pockets are seriously convenient for stashing lip gloss, credit cards or even our smartphones to help keep Us hands-free when we don’t want to carry a purse.

Instead of being pleasantly surprised by coming across a dress with pockets, we decided to put the pockets first in our shopping quest. The result? We found a slew of chic options for the spring and summer! Keep scrolling to shop, and get prepped to take on warm weather with style and functionality.

23 Adorable Spring and Summer Dresses — With Pockets!

Casual Daytime Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This short-sleeve dress from MEROKEETY is a go-to spring or summer brunch look — and the waist-cinching tie detail is dreamy!

2. We Also Love: This dress from Amazon Essentials is made out of linen, which is the ideal lightweight material for hot weather!

3. We Also Love: This short-sleeve dress is perfect with heels or sandals!

4. We Also Love: If you want to feel ultra-comfortable, this T-shirt dress is a must!

5. We Also Love: Layer this overall mini dress with bralettes, baby tees or tanks for a sweet ensemble!

6. We Also Love: Ocean eys! We can’t decide which print of this Tipsy Elves babydoll dress is our favorite — we’re obsessed with all four!

7. We Also Love: This simple button-down midi dress has over 26,000 fans on Amazon!

8. We Also Love: The patch pockets on this feels-like-a-blaket T-shirt dress are so unique, especially when you don’t want to carry a purse!

9. We Also Love: This corduroy overall dress looks great on its own, or layered over tees!

Flowy, Boho Maxi Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: The off-the-shoulder style of this maxi dress was made to turn heads!

11. We Also Love: You’re going to obsess over the comfortable fit of this spaghetti-strap maxi dress!

12. We Also Love: The contrasting stripes on this Hount sleeveless maxi are seriously flattering — and chic too!

13. We Also Love: The boho vibes from this tie-dye maxi make it an immediate “Add to Cart” situation for Us!

14. We Also Love: This scoop-neck spaghetti strap maxi comes in every color imaginable, and possibly some shades you never knew existed!

15. We Also Love: This Salimdy maxi dress has a similar fit to the one we just mentioned, but you’re going to swoon over the funky tropical prints!

Formal Office and Cocktail Dresses

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Be the belle of the ball at any summertime soirée in this satin A-line mini dress!

17. We Also Love: We didn’t think a bodycon dress with pockets existed, but this simple chic dress proved Us wrong!

18. We Also Love: This one-shoulder gown is an edgy, sexy option that works for many formal events!

19. We Also Love: The strappy backless style of this Eliacher midi dress has a sultry feel — hello, new date night ensemble!

20. We Also Love: For those who love vintage vibes, you’ll love this A-line midi dress because you’ll feel like you stepped out of an episode of Mad Men!

21. We Also Love: The pockets on this slim-fit cocktail dress are expertly hidden behind its flattering textured design!

22. We Also Love: This pencil dress means business and is so sleek!

23. We Also Love: This 3/4 sleeve cocktail dress has plenty of flounce and volume!

