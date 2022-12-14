This All-in-One Serum Will Reduce Your Skincare Routine and Boost Radiance

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When I first heard about the skincare brand Drunk Elephant, I was immediately intrigued. I mean, how can you forget that cheeky name? But beyond the memorable label, Drunk Elephant is known for delivering radiant results without the irritating ingredients. And one of the most iconic products from the line is a resurface face serum that does it all.

We’re not kidding! You can use this multi-purpose serum day or night. It gently exfoliates while strengthening skin — out with the old, in with the new! Formulated with 11 peptides but none of the “Suspicious 6” (Essential Oils, Drying Alcohols, Silicones, Chemical Screens, Fragrance/Dyes and SLS), this serum gives you bouncy skin without breaking out. Bye-bye, dull texture! Hello, hydration!

Ditch your complicated skincare routine and keep it simple with this anti-aging serum that plumps your complexion to its youthful glory!

Get the Drunk Elephant Protini Powerpeptide Resurf Serum for just $62 (originally $65) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Drunk Elephant Protini Powerpeptide Resurf Serum is a powerful product that dramatically improves texture, tone, brightness and elasticity. Lactic acid helps exfoliate dead skin cells, while peptides and amino acids strengthen and moisturize the skin. This A.M. and P.M. serum leaves skin feeling soft and smooth!

Drunk Elephant focuses on biocompatibility, using ingredients that directly benefit skin health. Highly absorbable and silicone-free, these products are like a smoothie for your skin. Nourishing and nutritious!

Shoppers are singing the praises of this strengthening serum! “I love Drunk Elephant products, and this is no exception,” one reviewer reported. “My skin looked and felt better almost immediately. Easy to apply with minimal amounts.” Another customer called this serum a “top pick. Visible overnight results!” And one shopper declared, “Best for all skin types. I’m 70 years old and you would never know that by the smoothness of my facial skin. Great for my neck and chest as well. Silky smooth.”

Give your complexion a glow-up and minimize your skincare regimen with the Drunk Elephant Protini Powerpeptide Resurf Serum!

