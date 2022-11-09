All Is Calm, All Is Bright With This Anti-Dark Circle Eye Cream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This is a stressful time of year. Yes, it’s joyous, it’s magical, it’s heartwarming and fun — but it’s still very stressful. So much to do! So many people to see! So many last-minute, end-of-year things to take care of! All of that stress starts to show, fast, especially in our eye area.

If you’re afraid of waking up looking like a total zombie from now through New Year’s Day (and beyond), it’s time to upgrade that eye cream. The skin around the eye is so delicate and prone to showing any sign of fatigue, so if you’re going to spend a little more on any product in your skincare routine, let it be your eye cream. Our pick is available on Amazon Prime!

Get the La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Anti-Dark Circle Brightening Eye Cream at Amazon!

This eye cream was formulated to brighten up dark circles and discoloration under and around the eyes, focusing especially on those unwanted blue and brown tones that throw off your entire face. It uses Phe-Resorcinol and caffeine to help “wake up” the skin. Just as drinking caffeine helps wake up your body and brain, it’s a favorite for eye bags and circles, as it’s a protective antioxidant and a tightening vasoconstrictor. According to Cleveland Clinic, “A caffeinated product may be just the trick to reduce the appearance of those dark circles and under-eye bags that come with general exhaustion.”

This eye cream is also made with ingredients like hydrating glycerin and soothing niacinamide, plus light reflective pigments for instant illumination. It has a super lightweight texture made to melt into the skin, and it’s totally oil-free. It’s also non-comedogenic, fragrance-free and paraben-free. It’s also been dermatologist-tested and allergy-tested and has been determined suitable for a sensitive eye area!

Get the La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Anti-Dark Circle Brightening Eye Cream at Amazon!

This eye cream comes in a fantastic tube too, featuring a cooling metal applicator that lets you apply it without using your fingers. It’s easier, it’s more hygienic and it feels great. The cool tip delivers a refreshing zing to skin in the morning but can also be part of a calming cool-down at night.

Simply use a pea-sized amount of this eye cream on clean skin, lightly massaging and tapping it into the area below the eye as well as above and around. Feel free to use morning and night to keep things calm and bright!

Get the La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Anti-Dark Circle Brightening Eye Cream at Amazon!

Looking for something else? Shop more from La Roche-Posay here and explore more eye skincare here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite finds below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!