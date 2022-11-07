Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we browse for gifts as the holidays inch closer, we always want to shop smart. That means seeking out savings so we can avoid blowing our entire budget right away! Well, as luck would have it, we found plenty of beauty deals on Amazon that are seriously amazing. Whether you need new products for yourself or you’re on the hunt for gifts for friends, check out the steals we found below!

1. TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

Vitamin C can be used topically to brighten up your complexion, and this serum can make that a reality! It’s blended with other ingredients, like hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil, to promote smoother skin and help make fine lines or wrinkles appear less visible.

Was $30 On Sale: $22 You Save 27% See it!

2. Bliss Clear Genius Clarifying Toner + Serum

Putting up with breakouts is the absolute worst, but you can prevent them from occurring with this combo treatment! It works as both a toner and serum to help unclog your pores and calm down the skin so it has a clearer appearance. Shoppers say this product alone has completely saved their skin!

Was $18 On Sale: $15 You Save 17% See it!

3. Miao’er Ice Face Roller

If you feel like your skin is puffy, an ice roller like this one is the tool to help you out! You keep it in your fridge and break it out to help make your skin feel calmer. It can help decrease the look of puffiness, plus make it less red. Self-care Sundays just got elevated!

Was $15 On Sale: $9 You Save 40% See it!

4. ROSELYNBOUTIQUE Gua Sha Facial Tool

There are multiple ways to use this tool to help with skin concerns, including puffiness and face tension. It’s shaped in a way that can fit into the contours of the face, plus the neck and upper back area!

Was $15 On Sale: $8 You Save 47% See it!

5. ZNÖCUETÖD Cold Face Eye Mask

This face mask ice pack is such a useful tool to have on hand to banish puffiness — it also feels ultra-relaxing! If you have a headache and want to help yourself feel better, this mask is absolutely ideal. We also love that it’s reusable, so you don’t have to replace it super quickly!

Was $19 On Sale: $11 You Save 42% See it!

6. Celavi Essence Facial Sheet Face Mask Variety Set

The variety of sheet masks available in this set is amazing! Whether you’re looking to treat wrinkles or want a pore-refining mask, you’ll be able to find something in this bundle. We also love the fact that you can separate these masks and give them out to multiple people!

Was $15 On Sale: $10 You Save 33% See it!

7. ZealSea Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

Hyaluronic acid serums are some of the best ways to help make your skin look plumper, resulting in a youthful look! The high hydration it provides is what helps create the firm look we’re all after. Moisturized and hydrated skin is happy skin!

Was $20 On Sale: $13 You Save 35% See it!

8. Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester Citrus Brightening Cleanser

Make sure your skin is always glowing with this vitamin C infused cleanser! The citrus scent is also invigorating, and we can imagine it would help Us wake up in the morning. Shoppers say this elixir makes their skin feel beyond amazing!

Was $35 On Sale: $28 You Save 20% See it!

9. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Over 20,000 shoppers have fallen head-over-heels in love with this treatment! It uses 96.3% snail secretion filtrate, which may sound gross — but it actually has a ton of skin benefits. Whenever your skin feels dull or dehydrated, adding this treatment to your daily routine can leave these pesky problems in the past!

Was $25 On Sale: $16 You Save 36% See it!

10. NAZANO 24K Gold Eye Masks

You can always tell when someone is tired by looking at their eyes, which is where these under-eye patches can help you out. They’re designed to help make puffiness and dark circles look far less visible after just 20 minutes. Judging by the positive reactions from reviewers, these patches truly work!

Was $20 On Sale: $11 You Save 45% See it!

11. New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask

Pull out impurities that may be getting stuck in your pores with a mask like this one! What’s cool about the mask is that you can use it pretty much anywhere you see pimples pop up, whether it’s on your face or back. It’s a multipurpose product to help your skin clear up!

Was $25 On Sale: $17 You Save 32% See it!

