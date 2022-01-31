Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Self-tanners have single-handedly changed our life. We no longer have to wait until the summer to get some color — now we can glow any time of year without the threat of harmful UV rays! (Safety first.) Spray tans are magical in their own way, but tanning lotions are much more affordable and accessible. No appointment needed! We’ve already mastered the art of self-tanning our body, but tracking down a tanning product for our face has been tricky.

We’re very particular about skincare, so we definitely don’t want to apply any self-tanner that will look orange or streaky. We prefer an au naturale look, subtly sunkissed. While we’re selective with our sources, we know we can rely on a recommendation from one of the most stunning stars of morning television — Kelly Ripa. The 51-year-old host always looks like she’s just stepped off the beach with her blonde locks and golden skin, so we were dying to learn her best-kept beauty secret.

Last year, Ripa revealed the facial self-tanner she uses on an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “Tan-Luxe — they’re tanning drops, you put it in your moisturizer, and then you put it on, and your tan develops slowly,” she said. “This product is kind of remarkable. It stains nothing! It’s literally like applying moisturizer, but you really have to be mindful.” These celeb-approved tanning drops have a cult following. In fact, Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo just shared that she also uses Tan-Luxe to achieve her glowing complexion. Keep reading to learn more about these anti-aging drops!

Get the Tan-Luxe The Face Anti-Age Rejuvenating Self-Tan Drops for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Tan-Luxe Face Anti-Age Rejuvenating Self-Tan Drops create the first-ever customizable anti-aging self-tan. Formulated with a blend of raspberry seed oil, vitamin E and aloe vera, this tri-collagen booster generates a youthful glowing complexion. Bonus: This superior self-tanner won’t stain sheets, shirt or significant others. All you have to do is mix these drops with your favorite moisturizer, serum or oil for a natural glow with anti-aging benefits. Tan-Luxe suggests two drops for radiant results, four for sunkissed skin, eight for a golden glow and twelve for a bronzed finish. Pro-tip: Make sure to apply evenly, and always wash your hands after!

Shoppers swear by these effective self-tan drops! “A year later and it’s still my favorite thing,” one reviewer said. “It’s not stinky at all, no transfer to pillow, and now I am hooked. One bottle lasts almost a whole year for me.” Another customer declared, “This is the seriously best face tanner I ever used. I woke up to a literally glowing sunkissed tan.” And if you’re worried about self-tanning with sensitive skin, have no fear! “This is the only face tanner that has not left me with acne,” one shopper shared. “Tan Luxe just gained another lifelong customer!”

Get your glow on with Tan-Luxe!

