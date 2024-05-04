This $9 Scalp Exfoliator Is a Salon-Worthy Reset for Your Mane

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Even if you wash your hair daily, sometimes your scalp needs some extra help. Whether you use products daily or have higher oil production than normal, you might notice that your locks accumulate dirt and other debris more often than others. But it’s nothing a nice regular scrub can’t resolve, especially if you go to the salon and have a professional work on your hair. Unfortunately, that’s not always feasible. That’s why products like this absolutely excellent scalp scrub you can buy at Walmart exist.

The Hairitage Restart Button Scalp Exfoliator is just $9 at Walmart, and it’s one of the best things you can do for your hair and your scalp alike. If you suffer from dandruff, dry scalp, or other types of buildup, you owe it to yourself to pick this up. For less than $10, you can get a salon-quality scalp treatment that’s super easy to administer and feels absolutely fantastic when you’ve finished it up. Plus, you don’t have to wait until you have time to go to the salon to do it. You can put it on whenever you’re taking a bath or shower.

Part of why this scalp scrub works so well is that the actual bottle is an applicator that you can use to massage the product into your scalp. Just apply the exfoliator, which is full of apricot seed powder, marigold, and willow bark extract, and scrub your scalp to lift dirt, impurities, and other buildup. It works like magic, and you’ll be feeling fresh and clean in minutes. Even better, this treatment works for every type of hair.

All you have to do is just keep up with your at-home scalp treatments, which is easy to do when you only have to spend $9 every few weeks, which is way less cash than the gas to go to your hair appointment, and the money you’re paying a stylist. Get your scalp super clean and healthy, and you’ll be seeing a huge difference in your hair in general.

