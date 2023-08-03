Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
My hair has been struggling for quite some time. I bleached it regularly for a few years straight, but this year, it finally decided it had had enough. It became rough, broken, stringy, dull — I could barely remember how it used to look and feel. I decided to chop it short and let my roots grow out, but the reality is, most of my hair is still suffering from the bleach.
I tried deep conditioning, used different brands, tested out different oils and leave-in conditioners — nothing was really doing the trick. Did I just have to wait until it all grew out? Then I tried this brand new Joon scalp scrub/exfoliating shampoo. I thought it would just feel nice refreshing, but once my hair dried, I realized it was officially my new holy grail!
Joon Haircare Sumac Scalp Scrub
Pros:
- A shampoo and a scrub in one
- Fantastic lather
- Safe to use on color, keratin and extensions
Cons:
- Potential to not love the minty scent
- May take longer to rinse out than regular shampoo
- Only one size
This pretty pink scrub gently exfoliates the scalp with bamboo and cellulose, targeting buildup, dead, flaky skin cells, excess oil and pollutants. Meanwhile, ingredients like ingredients like peppermint, spearmint and tea tree oil soothe irritation and itch while reinvigorating skin. This scrub doubles as a shampoo too! In fact, it lathers like no other, creating a thick cloud of luscious foam. It feels amazing.
Other key ingredients include sumac, of course, which is an antioxidant-rich spice that may help with scalp inflammation, and fenugreek, which may help heal damaged hair while promoting a healthy scalp environment. The formula also contains olive oil, which may moisturize both your hair and scalp for heightened elasticity, softness and shine!
This Joon scrub is designed to nourish and protect your hair and scalp, also encouraging healthy hair growth in the future and even enhancing the effectiveness of other products. I used mine with a few sprays of my amika Hydro Rush leave-in conditioner while my hair was still wet, and it was so unbelievably soft, fluffy and smooth when it dried!
Everything from this Persian beauty brand is cruelty-free and vegan, and this scrub is safe to use on color, keratin and extensions. It has a nice needle nose applicator too, helping you apply it directly to your scalp. Scrub gently but thoroughly and rinse, following up with conditioner, and see how just one wash could change everything!
