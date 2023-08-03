Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve seen many fashion trends emerge this year, from Tomato Girl Summer to the Coquette Aesthetic, and from mini tennis skirts to denim maxi skirts. We’ve had fun making each style our own — and next up is the polo dress.

A polo dress is one of the best styles to wear for a comfy, easy fit that looks automatically chic and put-together. Slip it on and you’re done! Plenty of brands are starting to introduce new designs to their sites, but if you want the best of the best, Tommy Hilfiger will always be the way to go — especially when there’s a sale involved!

Tommy Hilfiger V-Neck Ribbed Mini Dress Pros: Designer brand

Stretchy cotton-poly blend

On sale in every size! Cons: Black version is pricier and running out of stock

No sizes over XL

Not many reviews yet Was $56 On Sale: $39 You Save 30% See it!

Tommy Hilfiger is one of the top designers for a casual-cool yet preppy style, which is epitomized by this polo dress. It’s elevated thanks to its contrast collar, but it’s as comfy as loungewear thanks to its stretchy ribbed fabric. And yes, you get a small but instantly recognizable brand logo on one side of the chest!

Of course, this mini dress comes in the perfect colorway for summer 2023 too, combining pink and white stripes for a bright, fun, Barbie-esque look. There’s a black version available as well, but sizes are going fast — and the pink version has the best deal!

Was $65 On Sale: $39 You Save 40% See it!

For a fresh, clean look, we love this dress with white sneakers. Add on a simple shoulder bag and maybe a headband or high ponytail — plus a sweater slung around your shoulders. We encourage you to go for more unexpected vibes as well, such as by pairing it with socks and lug-sole loafers with a crossbody. Or how about with mesh socks and mules?

This dress can even work as the weather cools down a bit. We’d love to see it with a denim jacket and lace-up booties, or even with a leather jacket for a nighttime look. You’ll be able to wear it so many ways, thanks to its built-in duality. Can you believe it’s on sale for under $40?

Was $65 On Sale: $39 You Save 40% See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more from Tommy Hilfiger here and discover more dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: