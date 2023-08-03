Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re always seeking balance in life. A balanced mood, a balanced complexion — and a balanced silhouette! If you have wide hips, you may have trouble finding bottoms you feel good wearing — or even bottoms that comfortably fit!

You’ll want to be picky when shopping for pants, skirts and shorts for wide hips if you want that more balanced look. A few tips?

Avoid low-rise designs and dropped waistlines

Opt for wide-leg, roomier styles

Keep an eye out for stretchy waistbands

Go long over cropped

Go with the flow

Stick with vertical stripes over horizontal

Try dark, solid colors over busy, “stretchable” patterns

And more!

We could list out more tips, but we know the actual, physical (and buyable) representations will be of much more use. So, shop below to see our picks for summer bottoms to help balance out wide hips!

Pants

1. Our Absolute Favorite: These rayon-linen Lillusory pants are lightweight, breezy and have a beautifully relaxed wide leg, flowy fit!

2. We Also Love: Accentuate your cinched waist with the smocked, stretchy waistband on these striped Billabong pants!

3. We Can’t Forget: Love the trendy plissé look? You’ll adore the tight pleats on this pair of Made by Johnny pants!

4. Palazzo, Please: These MakeMeChic palazzo pants aren’t afraid of some extra fabric and flow. The wide hems will pair excellently with wider hips — enough so that you can totally make the busier pattern work!

5. Work-Appropriate: Whether you wear them to the office or for a nice dinner out, these pleated Siflif pants will elevate your outfit!

6. Vaca Vibes: Have a trip booked? Even if you don’t, you’ll start making plans the moment you try on these Ayturbo pants!

Shorts

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Shorts are tough, but we’re confident that this pair of flowy, ruffle-hem Onlyshe shorts will change the game for you!

8. We Also Love: These stretchy, paperbag-waist Dokotoo shorts come in numerous great solid shades!

9. We Can’t Forget: The layered, fluttery hem of these other Dokotoo shorts will provide the balance you’ve been waiting for!

10. Going Long: Prefer something with a longer inseam for more coverage and a different look? Check out these Culayii shorts!

11. Comfy-Cozy: Meanwhile, for something ideal for lounging — or even working out — add these Quenteen sweat shorts to your cart!

Skirts

12. Our Absolute Favorite: Give us a twirl! This flared, pleated Exchic knee-length skirt deserves a moment to shine (as do you)!

13. We Also Love: Tiers give us the exact flow we’re looking for with skirts — check out this Anrabess maxi skirt!

14. We Can’t Forget: If you’re a fan of a vintage vibe, you’ll fall in love with this classy Belle Poque skirt!

15. Midi Madness: The combination of long pleats and centered buttons on this Herbatomia midi skirt are excellent for a more streamlined look!

16. Short and Sweet: You don’t have to avoid short mini skirts! Just opt for this Allegra K denim skirt over a classic, straight jean skirt!

17. Last but Not Least: Love a subtle pattern? We love how the lace on this Girstunm skirt is an overlay, creating camouflage rather than emphasis!

