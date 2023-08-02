Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whitening your teeth can make such a big difference in your overall look. It’s like when you use mascara or even an eyebrow gel and suddenly your face is transformed. Unfortunately, a professional teeth whitening comes at no small cost, especially seeing as results don’t last forever.

What we really need is a way to effectively whiten our teeth at home at a great price — and whenever we see fit. The Consumer Guide to Dentistry estimates a national average of $650 for a professional treatment, but this at-home OLLM kit is on sale for just $24 right now!

OLLM Teeth Whitening Kit Pros: Up to 21 treatments per box

Wireless and rechargeable LED tray

Made for even super sensitive teeth Cons: Mouth tray may take a little getting used to

Not a super well-known brand

One shopper thought the on/off button was too sensitive Was $49 On Sale: $24 You Save 51% See it!

Not a fan of strips? You’ll love how fun (and effective) this kit is. It uses an LED accelerator tray with teeth whitening gel to whiten teeth up to nine shades in just one week. Results may last for months! You’ll see three brush pens packed with carbamide peroxide teeth lightening gel in your box — but that’s actually up to 21 treatments total, so you likely won’t need refills for quite some time!

The mouth tray features 32 LED lights in both blue and red. The blue helps with whitening while the red helps you avoid sensitivity. Using this molded LED tray may actually make the whitening process up to 32 times faster — and we love that it’s rechargeable so you won’t have to use it with a wire sticking out of your mouth.

Another cool thing is that each kit comes with two replacement mouth trays, so you can totally swap them out and share this kit with a partner, roommate or family member!

This enamel-safe whitening kit may address stains from coffee, wine, soda, food, smoking and more. You just need 15 minutes a day. Here’s how it works!

Start by brushing your teeth and drying them off as best as you can. Then, apply enough whitening gel to cover the exposed fronts of your teeth. Now, put in the mouth tray and turn it on. There’s a built-in timer that will automatically turn off when your treatment is done! Hello, bright, white smile!

