Dark spots getting you down? While makeup and dirt can be washed away at the end of the day, dark spots remain ± no matter how hard you scrub. Harsh scrubbing is a no-no anyway — but desperation can lead to many iffy attempts at a solution.

Let today be the first day of what’s to become your most successful skincare journey ever. No scary chemical peels, no scrubbing your skin raw, no expensive prescriptions. We have a dark spot-banishing product pick from Amazon that has about 15,000 reviewers singing its praises… and it’s on sale for under $25!

Remedial Pax Dark Spot Corrector Pros: Moisturizes as it brightens

Can be used all over your face and body

Highly rated by reviewers Cons: Not a medical solution

May have to wait a few weeks for visible results

Only one size available Was $30 On Sale: $23 You Save 23% See it!

Our absolute favorite thing about this dark spot cream is that it’s not just for your face. It can also be used on your underarms, knees, elbows and elsewhere, including intimate areas (external use only). Hyperpigmentation has met its match! This cream may brighten and even out spots caused by aging, the sun or even blackheads. It may also help with freckles and acne scars!

Ascorbic acid and pomegranate extract work together to lighten all of these dark spots, leading to a more even skin tone. They are joined by mandelic acid, which exfoliates to renew skin, plus rose flower oil to tone and restore elasticity. This cream also adds in sodium hyaluronate and shea butter to deeply moisturize and keep your skin calm, cool and collected!

This game-changing cream is packed with premium ingredients, but it’s also nice to note that it’s free of parabens, SLS, PEGs and gluten. It also comes in a fun pump jar — which happens to be more hygienic than other options. It makes application so easy too, as one push of the top equals one dose!

Visible results may start to appear within two to four weeks of using this cream, with even more significant results to come after about three months of consistent use. Attacking the skin too quickly can leave it worse off, but this steady and skin-friendly approach could lead to the long-lasting results you’ve been hoping for!

