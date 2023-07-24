Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For some reason, every time we open up our closet door, we expect to be surprised. We imagine ourselves instantly spotting the perfect dress to wear that day, whether we’re heading to a coffee shop or a wedding. But instead, we open that door and we’re met with disappointment. There are many pieces, and yet there might as well be nothing at all!

In the cold weather, we can always throw a sweatshirt and long coat over a lackluster outfit, knowing no one will probably see it anyway. In the summer, however, each look is on full display. You’d think losing extra layers could make things easier, but if anything, it’s more difficult. Or it was — until we found this dress!

Prettygarden Summer Wrap Dress Pros: Thousands of reviews

Solid and print options

Very versatile Cons: Not a true wrap dress (a pro for some!)

No sizes under S or over XXL

Polyester $48.00 See it!

This dress will be that golden, shining light in your closet — the surprise you’ve been waiting for. It’s one of Amazon’s top sellers, and for good reason. This is a universally-flattering style, and since it’s a faux-wrap design, you don’t have to worry about wrapping it up yourself or your look accidentally coming undone!

This Prettygarden dress has a surplice V-neckline, short fluttery sleeves and a flowy midi hem. As for the color or print…that’s up to you! There are 41 options, including plenty of solids and florals, plus leopard prints! It’s exciting enough when a piece we love comes in two or three colors, but here, we’re happy to be spoiled with more!

$48.00 See it!

Let’s talk through some ways you can rock this frock. It’s definitely an excellent wedding guest dress when paired with heels and a clutch, but it would also be great for a bridal or baby shower, perhaps with a pair of espadrille wedges or ballet flats and a shoulder bag. You could also dress it down a little more for a picnic or farmers’ market with white sneakers, a sun hat and a canvas tote!

This dress can be worn to the office as well — just add a blazer and your favorite loafers or mules. You could even keep this dress at the ready in the fall, slipping into a pair of tights and heeled booties and adding a slouchy cardigan for warmth. We could keep going, but we know you already have ideas ready to go!

$48.00 See it!

Not your style? Shop more from Prettygarden here and discover more bestselling dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: