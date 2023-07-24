Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Nicola Peltz was the epitome of elegance while spending time with her family in St. Tropez. The actress evoked an old-school glamor on Sunday, July 23, as she walked alongside her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, at Club 55 for a sunny day on the French Riviera.

Peltz wore an ivory maxi dress with a strapless design and a sleek, sophisticated aura — beautifully exemplifying the latest Tomato Girl Summer trend. She wore her hair in a high ponytail, adding on hoop earrings, sunglasses, wedge sandals and a skinny scarf wrapped around her neck, its loose ends delicately floating in the wind. It’s safe to say we all want our own chic moment like this!

This Merokeety dress is minimalism at its finest, delivering a quiet luxury vibe for under $50. It’s on Prime as well! It’s very similar to Peltz’s dress, and it has a stunning cutout in back. Don’t forget to pick up a similar scarf too — we’re fans of this chiffon Serenita scarf, which is just $10!

Whether you’re vacationing in France or heading out for a patio brunch at your favorite local spot, you’ll find yourself reaching for this dress over and over again. Prefer a different material or a slightly different shade or silhouette? See more of our picks from Amazon below!

