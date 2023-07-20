Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
It’s Tomato Girl Summer! From cottagecore to the coquette aesthetic, we’ve seen numerous fashion trends go viral on TikTok — but TGS might be our favorite yet.
Tomato Girl Summer doesn’t imply contracting a painful sunburn or eating caprese salads and sandwiches every day (though it fits in well with the latter). It’s more about a coastal, Mediterranean vibe. It’s romantic yet carefree. It’s season two of The White Lotus… without the drama. It’s light and breezy — but sometimes bold. It’s giving summer rom-com main character energy!
Get a better handle on the trend with our picks below — all marked down in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale right now!
All in Favor Floral Flutter Sleeve Mini Dress
Pros:
- Three available colors
- Adorable tie neckline and flutter sleeves
- Lined
Cons:
- One shopper said yellow color looks more brown in person
- Hand wash, line dry recommended
- May be too short for some preferences
Caslon Clip Dot Pintuck Cotton Top
Pros:
- 100% cotton
- Clip dots and embroidered tonal stripes
- Machine wash, tumble dry
Cons:
- Too wide for some preferences
- May be hard to fully tuck into bottoms
- Doesn't come in XS or XXL+
Kate Spade New York Floral Garden Oblong Scarf
Pros:
- Lightweight fabric
- Can be worn different ways
- Designer deal
Cons:
- Only one colorway
- Hand wash, line dry recommended
- May not want to wear on a super scorching day
Free People Backseat Glamour Maxi Skirt
Pros:
- Swishy handkerchief hem
- Two colors available
- Maxi dresses are very in for summer 2023
Cons:
- Dry clean or hand wash, line dry recommended
- Thin fabric
- Some sizes have sold out
BDG Urban Outfitters Evie Prarie Mini Dress
Pros:
- 100% cotton
- Beautiful shirring and eyelet details
- Comfy elastic waist
Cons:
- Only one color
- Only one written review so far
- Dry flat recommended
Madewell Cable Tie-Front Cardigan Sweater
Pros:
- Double ties in front
- Can wear as a top, not just a layer
- Two available colors
Cons:
- Hand wash, dry flat recommended
- Not vegan-friendly
- May be too warm for outdoor activities
Cult Gaia The Gaia's Ark Mini Top Handle Bag
Pros:
- High-fashion shape and cage design
- Available in two colors
- Made with durable acrylic
Cons:
- Still over $200
- No shoulder strap
- People can see inside
Helen Kaminski Raffia Fedora
Pros:
- UPF 50+
- Pretty band and delicate bow
- Blossom-pink color
Cons:
- No reviews yet
- Does not indicate being foldable/packable
- Can only spot clean
