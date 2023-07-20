Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s Tomato Girl Summer! From cottagecore to the coquette aesthetic, we’ve seen numerous fashion trends go viral on TikTok — but TGS might be our favorite yet.

Tomato Girl Summer doesn’t imply contracting a painful sunburn or eating caprese salads and sandwiches every day (though it fits in well with the latter). It’s more about a coastal, Mediterranean vibe. It’s romantic yet carefree. It’s season two of The White Lotus… without the drama. It’s light and breezy — but sometimes bold. It’s giving summer rom-com main character energy!

Get a better handle on the trend with our picks below — all marked down in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale right now!

All in Favor Floral Flutter Sleeve Mini Dress Pros: Three available colors

Adorable tie neckline and flutter sleeves

Lined Cons: One shopper said yellow color looks more brown in person

Hand wash, line dry recommended

May be too short for some preferences Was $59 On Sale: $40 You Save 32% See it!

Caslon Clip Dot Pintuck Cotton Top Pros: 100% cotton

Clip dots and embroidered tonal stripes

Machine wash, tumble dry Cons: Too wide for some preferences

May be hard to fully tuck into bottoms

Doesn't come in XS or XXL+ Was $59 On Sale: $40 You Save 32% See it!

Kate Spade New York Floral Garden Oblong Scarf Pros: Lightweight fabric

Can be worn different ways

Designer deal Cons: Only one colorway

Hand wash, line dry recommended

May not want to wear on a super scorching day Was $98 On Sale: $65 You Save 34% See it!

Free People Backseat Glamour Maxi Skirt Pros: Swishy handkerchief hem

Two colors available

Maxi dresses are very in for summer 2023 Cons: Dry clean or hand wash, line dry recommended

Thin fabric

Some sizes have sold out Was $128 On Sale: $85 You Save 34% See it!

BDG Urban Outfitters Evie Prarie Mini Dress Pros: 100% cotton

Beautiful shirring and eyelet details

Comfy elastic waist Cons: Only one color

Only one written review so far

Dry flat recommended Was $64 On Sale: $45 You Save 30% See it!

Madewell Cable Tie-Front Cardigan Sweater Pros: Double ties in front

Can wear as a top, not just a layer

Two available colors Cons: Hand wash, dry flat recommended

Not vegan-friendly

May be too warm for outdoor activities Was $138 On Sale: $92 You Save 33% See it!

Cult Gaia The Gaia's Ark Mini Top Handle Bag Pros: High-fashion shape and cage design

Available in two colors

Made with durable acrylic Cons: Still over $200

No shoulder strap

People can see inside Was $298 On Sale: $223 You Save 25% See it!

Helen Kaminski Raffia Fedora Pros: UPF 50+

Pretty band and delicate bow

Blossom-pink color Cons: No reviews yet

Does not indicate being foldable/packable

Can only spot clean Was $245 On Sale: $165 You Save 33% See it!

