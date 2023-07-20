Cancel OK
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s Tomato Girl Summer! From cottagecore to the coquette aesthetic, we’ve seen numerous fashion trends go viral on TikTok — but TGS might be our favorite yet.

Tomato Girl Summer doesn’t imply contracting a painful sunburn or eating caprese salads and sandwiches every day (though it fits in well with the latter). It’s more about a coastal, Mediterranean vibe. It’s romantic yet carefree. It’s season two of The White Lotus… without the drama. It’s light and breezy — but sometimes bold. It’s giving summer rom-com main character energy!

Get a better handle on the trend with our picks below — all marked down in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale right now!

All in Favor Floral Flutter Sleeve Mini Dress

All in Favor Floral Flutter Sleeve Minidress in Brick Floral at Nordstrom, Size X-Small
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Three available colors
  • Adorable tie neckline and flutter sleeves
  • Lined

Cons:

  • One shopper said yellow color looks more brown in person
  • Hand wash, line dry recommended
  • May be too short for some preferences
Was $59On Sale: $40You Save 32%
See it!

Caslon Clip Dot Pintuck Cotton Top

caslonr caslon(r) Clip Dot Pintuck Cotton Top in White at Nordstrom, Size Small
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • 100% cotton
  • Clip dots and embroidered tonal stripes
  • Machine wash, tumble dry

Cons:

  • Too wide for some preferences
  • May be hard to fully tuck into bottoms
  • Doesn't come in XS or XXL+
Was $59On Sale: $40You Save 32%
See it!

Kate Spade New York Floral Garden Oblong Scarf

kate spade new york floral garden oblong scarf in Black/Pink Cloud at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Lightweight fabric
  • Can be worn different ways
  • Designer deal

Cons:

  • Only one colorway
  • Hand wash, line dry recommended
  • May not want to wear on a super scorching day
Was $98On Sale: $65You Save 34%
See it!

Free People Backseat Glamour Maxi Skirt

Free People Backseat Glamour Maxi Skirt in Jaded Combo at Nordstrom, Size 0
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Swishy handkerchief hem
  • Two colors available
  • Maxi dresses are very in for summer 2023

Cons:

  • Dry clean or hand wash, line dry recommended
  • Thin fabric
  • Some sizes have sold out
Was $128On Sale: $85You Save 34%
See it!

BDG Urban Outfitters Evie Prarie Mini Dress

BDG Urban Outfitters Evie Prarie Minidress in Cream at Nordstrom, Size X-Small
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • 100% cotton
  • Beautiful shirring and eyelet details
  • Comfy elastic waist

Cons:

  • Only one color
  • Only one written review so far
  • Dry flat recommended
Was $64On Sale: $45You Save 30%
See it!

Madewell Cable Tie-Front Cardigan Sweater

Madewell Cable Tie Front Cardigan Sweater in Heather Dusty Berry at Nordstrom, Size Small
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Double ties in front
  • Can wear as a top, not just a layer
  • Two available colors

Cons:

  • Hand wash, dry flat recommended
  • Not vegan-friendly
  • May be too warm for outdoor activities
Was $138On Sale: $92You Save 33%
See it!

Cult Gaia The Gaia's Ark Mini Top Handle Bag

nordstrom-cult-gaia-bag
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • High-fashion shape and cage design
  • Available in two colors
  • Made with durable acrylic

Cons:

  • Still over $200
  • No shoulder strap
  • People can see inside
Was $298On Sale: $223You Save 25%
See it!

Helen Kaminski Raffia Fedora

Helen Kaminski Raffia Fedora in Blossom/Blossom at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • UPF 50+
  • Pretty band and delicate bow
  • Blossom-pink color

Cons:

  • No reviews yet
  • Does not indicate being foldable/packable
  • Can only spot clean
Was $245On Sale: $165You Save 33%
See it!

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!