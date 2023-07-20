Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Florals for summer? Always great. But fruit prints? We’re absolutely obsessed right now! Cute, colorful, fun and so summery, we want to fill our wardrobe with fruit prints, converting our closet into a cornucopia of style!
Below, you can shop our favorite fruit-print fashion finds this year, featuring lemons, watermelons, cherries and more. We have picks for all budgets too — plus some juicy deals. Let’s shop!
Belle Poque Vintage A-Line Swing Dress
This dress has the most adorable retro design — and the perfect peach print! With details like a smocked back and a full lining, this is truly an excellent find for under $40. It comes in strawberry and cherry prints too!
AFRM Grecian Top
Blending trends! This sculpted top combines the fruit-print trend with the corset trend, creating a strawberry-covered piece you’ll fall quickly in love with. Due to its cropped silhouette, this piece would be perfect with high-rise denim shorts — or dressed up with a slip skirt and heels!
Farm Rio Fruit Orchard Cotton Mini Dress
This puff-sleeve dress looks like it could’ve been plucked straight out of an orchard, featuring numerous types of fruits including pears and berries. This is truly an enchanting piece and well worth the splurge, as this dress will attract compliments like a magnet!
Wdirara Fruit Print Halter Triangle Bikini
Blue bananas, grapefruit slices, watermelon, pomegranate, peaches and more — this colorful bikini set features just about any fruit you can think of. It’s a string bikini style too, which is very in for summer 2023!
Maeve The Cecily Fit & Flare Sweetheart Dress
This is another dress with vintage vibes, featuring cap sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, a ruffled midi hem and an all-over cherry print. The magic fabric is also designed to sculpt as it stretches, so you can expect to feel like a million bucks in this Anthro frock!
Aqua Wrap Front Fruit Print Maxi Dress
This exclusive maxi dress is bright and vivid, and we love the addition of more unique fruits like papaya and dragonfruit in its bold, busy print. This is definitely the type of piece you’ll want to take on vacation – or wear whenever you want to bring the vacation vibes to you!
Free People Worth It Fruit Print Short Pajamas
Is this a lovely pajama set? Yes. Do we recommend mixing and matching the flowy top and shorts with other pieces for wearing out in public? You know it! Available in both a berry print and a grapefruit print, this fun, lightweight set is just what our closet’s been craving!
Lulus A La Tart White and Yellow Lemon Print Wrap Dress
When life gives you lemons…make a chic dress! This waist-cinching wrap dress is serving up major European getaway vibes — but it will still make a major splash in the states. Reviewers are calling it
“the most adorable summer dress ever”!
MakeMeChic Strawberry Print Cropped Cardigan
A must-own layer for chilly summer mornings and breezy nights, this cropped cardigan will be the cutest thing on the block (or in the whole city)! It’s soft, stretchy and it even comes in multiple colors, all featuring a juicy red strawberry print. Love!
