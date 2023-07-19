Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

“Don’t forget the SPF!” We repeat it over and over again in the summer. But the thing is, no matter how many times you reapply sunscreen to your body and face, your scalp is still going to be at risk for red, painful burns — especially on the part or between your braids.

Scalp sunburns are the worst because it’s hard (and icky) to apply aloe vera or burn creams when you have a full head of hair in the way. They also hurt! But you don’t have to wear a big, floppy hat every time you go out into the sun. Try one of those SPF products below, specifically made to protect your scalp and even your hair!

Our Overall Favorite: Supergoop!® Poof 100 Mineral Part Powder SPF 35

It’s no surprise that one of the most popular and innovative sunscreen brands in all of beauty has an SPF just for your scalp. This non-greasy, 100% mineral sunscreen comes in the form of a translucent powder. It’s designed to not only protect again sun damage but also to absorb excess oils and alleviate itchy, flaky scalps. It’s like an SPF dry shampoo!

$34.00 See it!

Best for Your Hair: COOLA Organic Scalp & Hair Sunscreen Mist

You’ll want to apply this top-rated SPF 30 mist even when you’re indoors, just to smell that ocean salted sage scent. Dreamy! Use the targeted nozzle to protect your scalp, but make sure to spray your hair too, as ingredients like monoi and got kola extract may help nourish strands and keep color locked in!

$28.00 See it!

Most Affordable: Not Your Mother’s Beach Babe Sunscreen Scalp and Hair Mist

This water-resistant, SPF 30 sunscreen is for all hair types, delivering lightweight protection and steering clear from white residue. The tropical coconut fragrance smells like a heavenly vacation, and reviewers say it “does not leave your hair feeling crunchy or dry.” The price is great too!

$13.00 See it!

Best for Sweat: Oars + Alps Face and Scalp Mist SPF 35

With up to 80 minutes of water and sweat resistance, this mist is an excellent choice for anyone planning to break a sweat under the sun, whether you’re going on a run or playing ultimate frisbee in the sand. Its refreshing scent features notes of amber, bamboo and coconut water!

$16.00 See it!

Best Sustainable Pick: Jane Iredale Powder-Me SPF 30 Dry Sunscreen

We love this SPF powder because it can be worn all over. It’s for your scalp, face and body — and it comes in numerous shades (including translucent) to more seamlessly blend into your skin. It also has sustainable packaging, a vegan brush and two fully recyclable refill canisters!

$55.00 See it!

