So, you bleached your hair. You spent hours (and hundreds of dollars) at a salon — or took on a risky DIY — and you’re finally a light, bright blonde. Maybe even platinum! And it looks amazing…at first. But sadly, silvery tones fast. You could try washing your hair in freezing cold water, but you’re still going to need a strong maintenance plan if you’re going to keep the brass at bay.

Most people will probably recommend a purple shampoo, but as someone who’s bleached her hair many times in the past, purple shampoos did not deliver the icy, ultra-cool tone results I wanted. I even tried blue shampoo to no avail. It was only when my new hair stylist recommended a certain “black shampoo” that my blonde game finally changed!

This shampoo is made with black pigment, so it has a deep, dark hue — but it’s actually key for perfect light blonde and platinum hair. This black pigment may enhance and prolong icy, ashy, silvery tones while neutralizing and counteracting yellow, brassy tones. But it’s not color-depositing! Think of it more like the toner your stylist uses to initially ice-ify your hair. It’s designed to deliver that delicate, silvery sheen so you can stay an ice queen!

When I was platinum, this was the only product that kept my hair looking freshly toned. Even two months after my appointment, a friend thought I had just gone to the salon. The results are intense — finally! — and the bottle should last you a while, as you can alternate with a different shampoo once you’ve reached your desired result.

Thanks to ingredients like conditioning milk proteins and nourishing grapeseed oil, this shampoo may leave your hair super soft and lusciously shiny. It also includes a sunflower seed complex and quinoa proteins to help protect your color and elongate your results. Extra points for being SLES and paraben-free!

You can apply this product like any other shampoo, but make sure to leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing. Leave it on a few more minutes for even more intense results. You won’t mind the wait, as the Sweet Grape scent is truly divine. (We totally want it as a perfume.) Rinse and follow up with conditioner!

