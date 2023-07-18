Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Shop With Us

9 of the Coolest and Cutest Desk Accessories to Elevate Your Workspace

By
amazon-cute-desk-accessories
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many of Us spend about eight hours a day at our desks — sometimes more, especially if you use the same space for hobbies or side projects. So, why don’t we dress it up a bit? Your workspace should be an area you absolutely love, whether you’re at home or in the office.

Changing up your mouse or adding a new accessory to your desk can make a huge difference in your state of mind, your creativity and your overall comfort and happiness. No need to spend too much on a gigantic change — the affordable Amazon products below will do the trick!

MUID Mushroom Lamp

Mushroom Lamp, Rechargeable Mushroom Night Light, Multi-Color LED Mushroom Nightlight, Dimmable Mushroom Nightlamp for Breastfeeding, Nursery Squishy Silicone Lamp for Bedroom(Tap/Remote Control)
MUID

Pros:

  • Wireless and rechargeable
  • Soft silicone — won't break like glass
  • Can change color, brightness and effect

Cons:

  • Can't control with app (comes with remote!)
  • On the smaller side
  • Technically marketed for baby nurseries
Was $31On Sale: $20You Save 35%
See it!

K Knodel Desk Mat

K KNODEL Desk Mat, Mouse and Desk Pad, Waterproof for Desktop, Leather Pad for Keyboard, Mouse, Office and Home (Light Blue, 31.5" x 15.7")
K KNODEL

Pros:

  • Comes in four sizes and 14 colors
  • Doubles as a mouse pad
  • Transform the look of your desk without paint

Cons:

  • May slide a bit on slippery surfaces
  • No patterns or designs
  • Might initially smell when taken out of package
Starting at $10.00
See it!

LtYioe Colorful Cool Mini Humidifier

amazon-ltyioe-humidifier
LtYioe

Pros:

  • Combined humidifier and light
  • Quiet ultrasonic operation
  • Two mist modes

Cons:

  • Too small to humidify a large room
  • Must be plugged in to use
  • Not an essential oil diffuser
Was $22On Sale: $14You Save 36%
See it!

Jerry & Maggie Desktop Organizer Office Storage Rack

Jerry & Maggie - Desktop Organizer Office Storage Rack Adjustable Wood Display Shelf | Birthday Gifts - Toy - Home Decor | - Free Style Rotation Display - True Natural Stand Shelf White Wood Tone
Jerry & Maggie

Pros:

  • Can adjust and rotate to fit different items
  • Can buy two or more to fit together for more storage
  • Six available shades

Cons:

  • Comes unassembled
  • Two separate pieces when assembled — must be careful with placement
  • A few shoppers thought it looked bigger in photos
Was $36On Sale: $26You Save 28%
See it!

Wiselect Office Pegboard

wiselect Cute Office Desk Accessories, TRAUST x Metal Office Pegboard Cute Desk Organizer White as Desk Top Organizer, Office Desk Decorations for Women and Funko Shelf, Craft Organization
wiselect

Pros:

  • Freestanding
  • Comes with floating shelf, hooks, magnets
  • Available in multiple colors

Cons:

  • Fairly small
  • One shopper called the magnets weak
  • Can't secure in place
$34.00
See it!

Livelab Tissue Box Cover

Livelab Tissue Box Cover with Base, Square Plastic Tissue Box Holder Decorative Tissue Cover Modern Cube Facial Tissue Dispenser for Bathroom Vanity Countertop, Living Room, Bedroom, Office - Pink
Livelab

Pros:

  • An easy way to dress up a daily essential
  • Comes in seven colors
  • Easy snap-off bottom

Cons:

  • Not dishwasher-safe
  • Only for square tissue boxes
  • Plastic
$11.00
See it!

Attack Shark Keyboard Wrist Rest

Gaming Keyboard Wrist Rest Pad,Memory Foam Keyboard Palm Rest, Ergonomic Hand Rest for Computer Keyboard,Laptop,Mac,Lightweight for Easy Typing Pain Relief-White
ATTACK SHARK

Pros:

  • Comfy as a cloud!
  • Matching mouse pad also available on same page
  • Non-slip base

Cons:

  • White shows dirt more than other colors
  • A few shoppers found it pricy when not on sale
  • Colorful versions may look different in real life
Was $31On Sale: $23You Save 26%
See it!

DeLUX Wireless Vertical Mouse

DeLUX Wireless Vertical Mouse with 2.4G USB Dongle and BT 5.0, Ergonomic Silent Mouse with Built-in Rechargeable Battery, 6 Buttons and 4 Level Sensitivity for Small Hands (M618mini-Pink)
DeLUX

Pros:

  • Ergonomic shape
  • Pretty rainbow lighting
  • Can be used for PC or Mac

Cons:

  • Made only for smaller hands
  • Won't work with every single computer
  • One shopper had trouble pairing it to computer
$38.00
See it!

Roposy Cell Phone Stand

ROPOSY Cell Phone Stand for Desk, Cute Metal Rainbow Cell Phone Stand Holder Desk Accessories, Compatible with All Mobile Phones, iPhone, Switch, iPad
ROPOSY

Pros:

  • Comes in six colors
  • Can hold phone or tablet
  • Protective rubber cap

Cons:

  • Prices differ a bit throughout colors
  • Bulky cases or holders may interfere
  • May not work perfectly for all devices
7 $7.28
See it!

Looking or something else? Explore more office products here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

must-own-products-sweaty-girls-part-2

9 More Must-Own Amazon Products for Sweaty Girls

Read article
nordstrom-anniversary-sale-designer-finds

7 Designer Finds in the Nordstrom Sale Priced Lower Than You'd Ever Believe

Read article
Comfy-Outfit-Stock-Photo

26 Comfiest Clothing Pieces From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!