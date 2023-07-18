Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many of Us spend about eight hours a day at our desks — sometimes more, especially if you use the same space for hobbies or side projects. So, why don’t we dress it up a bit? Your workspace should be an area you absolutely love, whether you’re at home or in the office.

Changing up your mouse or adding a new accessory to your desk can make a huge difference in your state of mind, your creativity and your overall comfort and happiness. No need to spend too much on a gigantic change — the affordable Amazon products below will do the trick!

MUID Mushroom Lamp Pros: Wireless and rechargeable

Soft silicone — won't break like glass

Can change color, brightness and effect Cons: Can't control with app (comes with remote!)

On the smaller side

Technically marketed for baby nurseries Was $31 On Sale: $20 You Save 35% See it!

K Knodel Desk Mat Pros: Comes in four sizes and 14 colors

Doubles as a mouse pad

Transform the look of your desk without paint Cons: May slide a bit on slippery surfaces

No patterns or designs

Might initially smell when taken out of package Starting at $10.00 See it!

LtYioe Colorful Cool Mini Humidifier Pros: Combined humidifier and light

Quiet ultrasonic operation

Two mist modes Cons: Too small to humidify a large room

Must be plugged in to use

Not an essential oil diffuser Was $22 On Sale: $14 You Save 36% See it!

Jerry & Maggie Desktop Organizer Office Storage Rack Pros: Can adjust and rotate to fit different items

Can buy two or more to fit together for more storage

Six available shades Cons: Comes unassembled

Two separate pieces when assembled — must be careful with placement

A few shoppers thought it looked bigger in photos Was $36 On Sale: $26 You Save 28% See it!

Wiselect Office Pegboard Pros: Freestanding

Comes with floating shelf, hooks, magnets

Available in multiple colors Cons: Fairly small

One shopper called the magnets weak

Can't secure in place $34.00 See it!

Livelab Tissue Box Cover Pros: An easy way to dress up a daily essential

Comes in seven colors

Easy snap-off bottom Cons: Not dishwasher-safe

Only for square tissue boxes

Plastic $11.00 See it!

Attack Shark Keyboard Wrist Rest Pros: Comfy as a cloud!

Matching mouse pad also available on same page

Non-slip base Cons: White shows dirt more than other colors

A few shoppers found it pricy when not on sale

Colorful versions may look different in real life Was $31 On Sale: $23 You Save 26% See it!

DeLUX Wireless Vertical Mouse Pros: Ergonomic shape

Pretty rainbow lighting

Can be used for PC or Mac Cons: Made only for smaller hands

Won't work with every single computer

One shopper had trouble pairing it to computer $38.00 See it!

Roposy Cell Phone Stand Pros: Comes in six colors

Can hold phone or tablet

Protective rubber cap Cons: Prices differ a bit throughout colors

Bulky cases or holders may interfere

May not work perfectly for all devices 7 $7.28 See it!

