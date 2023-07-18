Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Many of Us spend about eight hours a day at our desks — sometimes more, especially if you use the same space for hobbies or side projects. So, why don’t we dress it up a bit? Your workspace should be an area you absolutely love, whether you’re at home or in the office.
Changing up your mouse or adding a new accessory to your desk can make a huge difference in your state of mind, your creativity and your overall comfort and happiness. No need to spend too much on a gigantic change — the affordable Amazon products below will do the trick!
MUID Mushroom Lamp
Pros:
- Wireless and rechargeable
- Soft silicone — won't break like glass
- Can change color, brightness and effect
Cons:
- Can't control with app (comes with remote!)
- On the smaller side
- Technically marketed for baby nurseries
K Knodel Desk Mat
Pros:
- Comes in four sizes and 14 colors
- Doubles as a mouse pad
- Transform the look of your desk without paint
Cons:
- May slide a bit on slippery surfaces
- No patterns or designs
- Might initially smell when taken out of package
LtYioe Colorful Cool Mini Humidifier
Pros:
- Combined humidifier and light
- Quiet ultrasonic operation
- Two mist modes
Cons:
- Too small to humidify a large room
- Must be plugged in to use
- Not an essential oil diffuser
Jerry & Maggie Desktop Organizer Office Storage Rack
Pros:
- Can adjust and rotate to fit different items
- Can buy two or more to fit together for more storage
- Six available shades
Cons:
- Comes unassembled
- Two separate pieces when assembled — must be careful with placement
- A few shoppers thought it looked bigger in photos
Wiselect Office Pegboard
Pros:
- Freestanding
- Comes with floating shelf, hooks, magnets
- Available in multiple colors
Cons:
- Fairly small
- One shopper called the magnets weak
- Can't secure in place
Livelab Tissue Box Cover
Pros:
- An easy way to dress up a daily essential
- Comes in seven colors
- Easy snap-off bottom
Cons:
- Not dishwasher-safe
- Only for square tissue boxes
- Plastic
Attack Shark Keyboard Wrist Rest
Pros:
- Comfy as a cloud!
- Matching mouse pad also available on same page
- Non-slip base
Cons:
- White shows dirt more than other colors
- A few shoppers found it pricy when not on sale
- Colorful versions may look different in real life
DeLUX Wireless Vertical Mouse
Pros:
- Ergonomic shape
- Pretty rainbow lighting
- Can be used for PC or Mac
Cons:
- Made only for smaller hands
- Won't work with every single computer
- One shopper had trouble pairing it to computer
Roposy Cell Phone Stand
Pros:
- Comes in six colors
- Can hold phone or tablet
- Protective rubber cap
Cons:
- Prices differ a bit throughout colors
- Bulky cases or holders may interfere
- May not work perfectly for all devices
Looking or something else? Explore more office products here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!