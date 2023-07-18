Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The best types of clothing pieces? That would be the comfiest ones, of course — and that’s precisely what we want to pick up during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Most of the marked-down items we’re coveting are fairly casual, but with the right styling, they can easily be dressed up for a slew of occasions.

If you’re in need of a new frock or want basic leggings to rock on low-key days, this sale has all of your bases covered. Check out which comfy picks made it to the top of our shopping lists below!

Dresses

Tops

Pants and Denim

Casual Shorts and Skirts

Lounge Pants and Leggings

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!