Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Comfy & Casual

26 Comfiest Clothing Pieces From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By
Comfy-Outfit-Stock-Photo
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The best types of clothing pieces? That would be the comfiest ones, of course — and that’s precisely what we want to pick up during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Most of the marked-down items we’re coveting are fairly casual, but with the right styling, they can easily be dressed up for a slew of occasions.

If you’re in need of a new frock or want basic leggings to rock on low-key days, this sale has all of your bases covered. Check out which comfy picks made it to the top of our shopping lists below!

Dresses

Charles Henry Dolman Wrap Dress
Charles Henry Dolman Wrap Dress Nordstrom

Tops

Free People FP Movement City Vibes Oversize T-Shirt
Free People FP Movement City Vibes Oversize T-Shirt Nordstrom

Pants and Denim

Vince Camuto Wide Leg Trousers
Vince Camuto Wide Leg Trousers Nordstrom

Casual Shorts and Skirts

Nike Phoenix Fleece Knit Shorts
Nike Phoenix Fleece Knit Shorts Nordstrom

Lounge Pants and Leggings

Zella Studio Luxe High Waist Flare Ankle Pants
Zella Studio Luxe High Waist Flare Ankle Pants Nordstrom

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

nordstrom-anniversary-sale-designer-finds

7 Designer Finds in the Nordstrom Sale Priced Lower Than You'd Ever Believe

Read article
Nordstrom

10 Trending Products in the Nordstrom Sale — From Leggings to Candles

Read article
nordstrom-dress

21 Best Deals on Dresses and Jumpsuits in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Read article

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!