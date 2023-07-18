Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The best types of clothing pieces? That would be the comfiest ones, of course — and that’s precisely what we want to pick up during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Most of the marked-down items we’re coveting are fairly casual, but with the right styling, they can easily be dressed up for a slew of occasions.
If you’re in need of a new frock or want basic leggings to rock on low-key days, this sale has all of your bases covered. Check out which comfy picks made it to the top of our shopping lists below!
Dresses
- Faherty Kendall Tie Strap Linen Maxi Dress — originally $198, now $130!
- Billabong Sunday Floral Maxi Slipdress — originally $66, now $45!
- Charles Henry Dolman Wrap Dress — originally $89, now $53!
- PAIGE Gardenia Pointelle Stitch Sweater Dress — originally $249, now $165!
- Beyond Yoga Ease Into It Midi Tank Dress — originally $99, now $69!
- Eliza J Funnel Neck Sweater Dress — originally $128, now $76!
Tops
- FP Movement Kindred Spirit Crop Tank — originally $58, now $40!
- Free People FP Movement City Vibes Oversize T-Shirt — originally $48, now $35!
- PacSun Ribbed Bustier Sweater Tank — originally $30, now $21!
- Zella Twist Stripe T-Shirt — originally $49, now $33!
- Vince Camuto Rumpled Satin Blouse — originally $59, now $39!
- Caslon U-Neck T-Shirt — originally $19, now $13!
Pants and Denim
- Good American Good Legs Straight Leg Jeans — originally $139, now $90!
- 7 for all Mankind Dojo Ultrahigh Waist Flare Leg Jeans — originally $228, now $150!
- Free People Nothin’ to Say Elastic Waist Pants — originally $128, now $85!
- Vince Camuto Wide Leg Trousers — originally $109, now $72!
- BLANKNYC Franklin High Waist Faux Leather Wide Leg Pants — originally $128, now $60!
- Wit & Wisdom ‘Ab’Solution High Waist Itty Bitty Bootcut Jeans — originally $88, now $59!
Casual Shorts and Skirts
- SPANX® Pleated Skort — originally $88, now $59!
- Free People Backseat Glamour Maxi Skirt — originally $128, now $85!
- Halogen Seamed Pencil Skirt — originally $69, now $46!
- Nike Phoenix Fleece Knit Shorts — originally $55, now $41!
Lounge Pants and Leggings
- SPANX® Faux Leather Leggings — originally $98, now $65!
- Nike Sportswear Phoenix High Waist Fleece Sweatpants — originally $70, now $52!
- Zella Studio Luxe High Waist Flare Ankle Pants — originally $75, now $50!
- Zella Live In Pocket Joggers — originally $65, now $43!
