Dreaming of dresses and rompers? These one-piece wonders are the easiest way to look polished and presentable without having to mix and match. And since we’re in the middle of peak summer temperatures, these breezy looks are helping Us beat the heat. But truthfully, we rock frocks and jumpsuits year-round!
There are plenty of deals on dresses and jumpsuits right now in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Mini, midi, and maxi, oh my! Below are 21 of our favorite finds from this limited-time savings event. Styles are selling out left and right, so make sure you add to cart ASAP before it’s too late!
Mini Dresses
- 41% off the French Connection Double Breasted Blazer Dress
- 39% off the Chelsea28 Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
- 35% off the Open Edit Mixed Media Cutout Camisole Mini Dress
- 32% off the Rails Chambray Smocked Waist Long-Sleeve Mini Dress
Midi Dresses
- 40% off the Steve Madden Floral Chiffon Dress
- 41% off the French Connection Babysoft Long-Sleeve Midi Dress
- 40% off the Tahari ASL Ruched Side Knot Short-Sleeve Cocktail Dress
- 39% off the Vince Camuto Cap Sleeve Crepe Sheath Dress
- 40% off the Julia Jordan Floral Tiered Flutter Sleeve Dress
- 40% off the Steve Madden Faux Leather Belted Shirtdress
Maxi Dresses
- 35% off the Faherty Strapless Linen Maxi Dress
- 35% off the AllSaints Satin Slip Dress
- 36% off the Faherty Boho-Chic Floral Print Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress
- 38% off the Zadig & Voltaire Lace Trim High-Low Slipdress
Rompers
- 32% off the Sweaty Betty Sleeveless Exercise Romper
- 34% off the Free People Movement Sporty Romper
- 33% off the Avec Les Filles Whipstitch Trim Cutout Sleeveless Romper
Jumpsuits
- 40% off the Julia Jordan Halter Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
- 40% off the Floret Studios Sleeveless V-Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
- 41% off the Maggy London Stretch Jersey Short-Sleeve Jumpsuit
- 41% off the Eliza J Belted Short-Sleeve Jumpsuit
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale below:
