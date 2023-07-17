Cancel OK
10 Trending Products in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — From Leggings to Candles

By
Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we’re sure you’re pumped for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, we know it can be overwhelming! After all, there are endless deals across every category, and it’s difficult to navigate. We like to start with the bestselling items!

In order to suit every shopper’s needs, we selected seriously marked-down picks ranging from leggings to kitchen staples. Whether you’re gifting a close friend or scooping up a treat for yourself, read on for our 10 top finds!

Zella Live In Pocket Joggers

joggers
Nordstrom

Shoppers love these lightweight joggers because the moisture-wicking material makes them feel wildly comfortable. You’ll practically be in pajamas while running errands!

Was $65On Sale: $43You Save 34%
See it!

Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

kiehls
Nordstrom

Keeping hands hydrated in the summer heat is no easy feat. Thanks to this cult-favorite lotion, you’ll remain moisturized around the clock.

Was $22On Sale: $15You Save 32%
See it!

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket

blanket
Nordstrom

Chrissy Teigen uses this blanket all year long, and you can too. The A-lister tweeted back in 2019 that the blanket “stretches and wraps over your shoulders and feet and nothing else compares.”

Was $180On Sale: $120You Save 33%
See it!

Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Oval Dutch Oven

dutch-oven
Nordstrom

Give your kitchen an upgrade with new cookware, like this influencer-approved dutch oven. Even if you’re not an aspiring chef, it instantly elevates the aesthetic of your kitchen!

Was $375On Sale: $240You Save 36%
See it!

Voluspa Japonica Set of 6 Petite Pedestal Candles

candles
Nordstrom

We don’t know about you, but every room in our home needs an elegant aroma. You can get this bundle of six candles which each boast a burntime of over 25 hours!

Was $84On Sale: $56You Save 33%
See it!

Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Men’s Sneakers

sneaker
Nordstrom

Don’t forget about the man in your life! Gift him these stylish sneakers which can be worn for work and any after-hours activities.

Was $160On Sale: $110You Save 31%
See it!

Herschel Heritage Duffle Bag

duffel bag
Nordstrom

Traveling for the weekend? Keep all of your essentials in one place with this duffle bag. This travel essential features double handles and a strap to carry it over your shoulder.

Was $90On Sale: $63You Save 30%
See it!

UGG Coastline Faux-Fur Pillow

pillow
Nordstrom

There’s no such thing as having too many pillows on your bed. This faux-fur pillow is soft and will support you throughout any nap!

Was $68On Sale: $45You Save 34%
See it!

Sugarfina Sweet & Sparkling 8-Piece Candy Bento Box

gummy
Nordstrom

Your host will adore a sweet housewarming gift. This candy box includes a variety of top-selling flavors — including the ultra-popular Champagne Bears!

Was $74On Sale: $48You Save 35%
See it!

Steve Madden Cassady Loafers

shoes
Nordstrom

Treat yourself to a new pair of loafers. This pair of dress shoes adds sophistication to your work attire and is bound to make heads turn!

Was $95On Sale: $65You Save 32%
See it!

