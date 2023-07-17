Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
While we’re sure you’re pumped for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, we know it can be overwhelming! After all, there are endless deals across every category, and it’s difficult to navigate. We like to start with the bestselling items!
In order to suit every shopper’s needs, we selected seriously marked-down picks ranging from leggings to kitchen staples. Whether you’re gifting a close friend or scooping up a treat for yourself, read on for our 10 top finds!
Zella Live In Pocket Joggers
Shoppers love these lightweight joggers because the moisture-wicking material makes them feel wildly comfortable. You’ll practically be in pajamas while running errands!
Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Keeping hands hydrated in the summer heat is no easy feat. Thanks to this cult-favorite lotion, you’ll remain moisturized around the clock.
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
Chrissy Teigen uses this blanket all year long, and you can too. The A-lister tweeted back in 2019 that the blanket “stretches and wraps over your shoulders and feet and nothing else compares.”
Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Oval Dutch Oven
Give your kitchen an upgrade with new cookware, like this influencer-approved dutch oven. Even if you’re not an aspiring chef, it instantly elevates the aesthetic of your kitchen!
Voluspa Japonica Set of 6 Petite Pedestal Candles
We don’t know about you, but every room in our home needs an elegant aroma. You can get this bundle of six candles which each boast a burntime of over 25 hours!
Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Men’s Sneakers
Don’t forget about the man in your life! Gift him these stylish sneakers which can be worn for work and any after-hours activities.
Herschel Heritage Duffle Bag
Traveling for the weekend? Keep all of your essentials in one place with this duffle bag. This travel essential features double handles and a strap to carry it over your shoulder.
UGG Coastline Faux-Fur Pillow
There’s no such thing as having too many pillows on your bed. This faux-fur pillow is soft and will support you throughout any nap!
Sugarfina Sweet & Sparkling 8-Piece Candy Bento Box
Your host will adore a sweet housewarming gift. This candy box includes a variety of top-selling flavors — including the ultra-popular Champagne Bears!
Steve Madden Cassady Loafers
Treat yourself to a new pair of loafers. This pair of dress shoes adds sophistication to your work attire and is bound to make heads turn!
