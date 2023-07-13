nordstrom-anniversary-sale-anti-aging-deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Youth Generating Power Skincare Set
Pros:
- Full-size Advanced Night Repair Serum plus three deluxe trave sizes
- Seven key skin-renewing actions
- May lock in moisture for 72 hours
Cons:
- Not a variety of products
- Still over $100
- Not designed to specifically address acne
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare The Glow Up Set
Pros:
- Includes Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel, Universal Daily Peel and AHA/BHA Cleansing Gel
- Cruelty-free, vegan
- For all skin types
Cons:
- Extra Strength peel may not work for sensitive skin types
- Peels take a little while to use
- One shopper said cleanser was a little hard to lather
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Duo
Pros:
- Two sizes of The Rich Cream
- Deeply hydrating for dry skin
- Rich, emollient feel
Cons:
- No variety of products
- Over $200
- Full size is still on the smaller side
Supergoop! Glow Duo
Pros:
- Stick sunscreen and cream sunscreen
- High protection (SPF 40 and SPF 50)
- Fragrance-free
Cons:
- Not for someone who wants mineral sunscreen
- Doesn't come with body sunscreen
- Some shoppers don't love sunscreen smell
La Mer Reset Regimen Skin Care Set
Pros:
- A-list-loved skincare brand
- Four mini products plus cosmetic bag
- An entire routine in one set
Cons:
- If you fall in love with the products, the full sizes are much pricier
- Small bottles won't last too long
- Still a bit of a splurge
Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase & Skinny Scrunchie Set
Pros:
- 100% pure silk
- May have anti-aging effects on skin and hair
- Six colors of scrunchies
Cons:
- No choice of pillowcase color
- Hand wash, line dry (no machines)
- Only one pillowcase
Sunday Riley Jumbo Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment
Pros:
- A holy grail product for many skincare fans
- May deliver clarity, radiance and a youthful glow
- May improve appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in three minutes
Cons:
- Just one product
- May need to rinse after 15 minutes if you have sensitive skin
- Still a splurge
NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit
Pros:
- Comes with toning device, two applicators, brush and power adapter
- FDA-cleared
- Microcurrent may tone facial muscles and reduce wrinkles
Cons:
- An extra step to your skincare routine
- Only one color option
- Not the full-size NuFace tool
Kiehl's Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado Home & Away Set
Pros:
- Full-size and travel-size
- May de-puff, brighten and smooth
- Ophthalmologist and dermatologist-tested
Cons:
- No applicator
- May be too heavy for some shoppers
- No cooling ingredients
LightStim Wrinkles White LED Light Therapy Device
Pros:
- May help reduce fine lines and wrinkles
- May stimulate production of collagen and elastin
- FDA-cleared
Cons:
- Need to wear goggles (included!)
- Takes three minutes per area
- Only one color — must purchase other devices for other benefits
Clé de Peau Beaté Defend Your Radiance Collection
Pros:
- Comes with full-size sunscreen and travel-size serum, cream and eye cream
- A brand used by Jennifer Aniston
- Deeply hydrating products
Cons:
- Only one of the products is a full size
- No makeup products
- No cleanser
The Dior Prestige Discovery Set
Pros:
- High-end brand
- Two sizes of serum, plus a sugar scrub and moisturizer
- 98% of testers found their skin looked lifted
Cons:
- Still on the pricier side
- Only one product comes in full size
- No cleanser
Mario Badescu Ready, Set, Protect Gift Set
Pros:
- Comes with sunscreen, facial spray and lip balm
- Very giftable
- Perfect for a morning routine
Cons:
- No cleanser or cream
- Mineral sunscreens may have potential of white cast
- Will need other products for a nighttime routine
Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Set
Pros:
- Two full-size products: serum and eye cream
- Specifically formulated to address wrinkles
- Claims to be as effective as a laser treatment after 16 weeks
Cons:
- No cleanser or moisturizer
- No eye cream applicator
- Not for someone who wants fragranced products
La Mer The Complete Genaissance de la Mer Collection
Pros:
- Comes with serum, eye cream, lotion, night balm and keepsake tray
- Stunning packaging
- For an extremely luxurious beauty routine
Cons:
- Over $1,000
- No cleanser
- Doesn't specifically address acne
