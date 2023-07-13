Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Skin Saviors

15 of the Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Anti-Aging Deals

By
nordstrom-anniversary-sale-anti-aging-deals
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here! Cardmembers get early access through July 16, and on July 17, the sale is fully open to all shoppers. Ready to score some major beauty deals?

Below, we’ve rounded up 15 of the best anti-aging skincare deals in the Nordstrom sale. These exclusives aren’t available anywhere else, so let’s make sure we nab them before they sell out!

Youth Generating Power Skincare Set

Estée Lauder Youth Generating Power Skincare Set $235 Value at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Full-size Advanced Night Repair Serum plus three deluxe trave sizes
  • Seven key skin-renewing actions
  • May lock in moisture for 72 hours

Cons:

  • Not a variety of products
  • Still over $100
  • Not designed to specifically address acne
Was $235On Sale: $115You Save 51%
See it!

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare The Glow Up Set

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare The Glow Up Set $257 Value at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Includes Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel, Universal Daily Peel and AHA/BHA Cleansing Gel
  • Cruelty-free, vegan
  • For all skin types

Cons:

  • Extra Strength peel may not work for sensitive skin types
  • Peels take a little while to use
  • One shopper said cleanser was a little hard to lather
Was $257On Sale: $153You Save 40%
See it!

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Duo

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Duo $272 Value at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Two sizes of The Rich Cream
  • Deeply hydrating for dry skin
  • Rich, emollient feel

Cons:

  • No variety of products
  • Over $200
  • Full size is still on the smaller side
Was $272On Sale: $205You Save 25%
See it!

Supergoop! Glow Duo

Supergoop® Supergoop!® Glow Duo $64 Value at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Stick sunscreen and cream sunscreen
  • High protection (SPF 40 and SPF 50)
  • Fragrance-free

Cons:

  • Not for someone who wants mineral sunscreen
  • Doesn't come with body sunscreen
  • Some shoppers don't love sunscreen smell
Was $64On Sale: $43You Save 33%
See it!

La Mer Reset Regimen Skin Care Set

La Mer Reset Regimen Skin Care Set $143 Value at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • A-list-loved skincare brand
  • Four mini products plus cosmetic bag
  • An entire routine in one set

Cons:

  • If you fall in love with the products, the full sizes are much pricier
  • Small bottles won't last too long
  • Still a bit of a splurge
Was $143On Sale: $95You Save 34%
See it!

Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase & Skinny Scrunchie Set

slip Pure Silk Pillowcase & Skinny Scrunchie Set $128 Value in White at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • 100% pure silk
  • May have anti-aging effects on skin and hair
  • Six colors of scrunchies

Cons:

  • No choice of pillowcase color
  • Hand wash, line dry (no machines)
  • Only one pillowcase
Was $128On Sale: $86You Save 33%
See it!

Sunday Riley Jumbo Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment

Sunday Riley Jumbo Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment $284 Value at Nordstrom, Size 3.38 Oz
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • A holy grail product for many skincare fans
  • May deliver clarity, radiance and a youthful glow
  • May improve appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in three minutes

Cons:

  • Just one product
  • May need to rinse after 15 minutes if you have sensitive skin
  • Still a splurge
Was $284On Sale: $185You Save 35%
See it!

NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit

NuFACE® MINI+® Starter Kit $245 Value in Sany Rose at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Comes with toning device, two applicators, brush and power adapter
  • FDA-cleared
  • Microcurrent may tone facial muscles and reduce wrinkles

Cons:

  • An extra step to your skincare routine
  • Only one color option
  • Not the full-size NuFace tool
Was $245On Sale: $165You Save 33%
See it!

Kiehl's Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado Home & Away Set

Kiehl's Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado Home & Away Set $96 Value at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Full-size and travel-size
  • May de-puff, brighten and smooth
  • Ophthalmologist and dermatologist-tested

Cons:

  • No applicator
  • May be too heavy for some shoppers
  • No cooling ingredients
Was $96On Sale: $62You Save 35%
See it!

LightStim Wrinkles White LED Light Therapy Device

LightStim® Wrinkles White LED Light Therapy Device $249 Value at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • May help reduce fine lines and wrinkles
  • May stimulate production of collagen and elastin
  • FDA-cleared

Cons:

  • Need to wear goggles (included!)
  • Takes three minutes per area
  • Only one color — must purchase other devices for other benefits
Was $249On Sale: $167You Save 33%
See it!

Clé de Peau Beaté Defend Your Radiance Collection

Clé de Peau Beauté Defend Your Radiance Collection $215 Value at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Comes with full-size sunscreen and travel-size serum, cream and eye cream
  • A brand used by Jennifer Aniston
  • Deeply hydrating products

Cons:

  • Only one of the products is a full size
  • No makeup products
  • No cleanser
Was $215On Sale: $140You Save 35%
See it!

The Dior Prestige Discovery Set

The Dior Prestige Discovery Set $398 Value at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • High-end brand
  • Two sizes of serum, plus a sugar scrub and moisturizer
  • 98% of testers found their skin looked lifted

Cons:

  • Still on the pricier side
  • Only one product comes in full size
  • No cleanser
Was $398On Sale: $297You Save 25%
See it!

Mario Badescu Ready, Set, Protect Gift Set

Mario Badescu Ready, Set, Protect Gift Set $45 Value at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Comes with sunscreen, facial spray and lip balm
  • Very giftable
  • Perfect for a morning routine

Cons:

  • No cleanser or cream
  • Mineral sunscreens may have potential of white cast
  • Will need other products for a nighttime routine
Was $45On Sale: $30You Save 33%
See it!

Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Set

Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Set $233 Value at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Two full-size products: serum and eye cream
  • Specifically formulated to address wrinkles
  • Claims to be as effective as a laser treatment after 16 weeks

Cons:

  • No cleanser or moisturizer
  • No eye cream applicator
  • Not for someone who wants fragranced products
Was $233On Sale: $149You Save 36%
See it!

La Mer The Complete Genaissance de la Mer Collection

The Complete Genaissance de la Mer Collection $1,664 Value at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Comes with serum, eye cream, lotion, night balm and keepsake tray
  • Stunning packaging
  • For an extremely luxurious beauty routine

Cons:

  • Over $1,000
  • No cleanser
  • Doesn't specifically address acne
Was $1,664On Sale: $1,495You Save 10%
See it!

Looking for something else? Shop all Beauty Exclusives in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

nordstrom-anniversary-sale

21 Best Fashion Deals $35 and Under at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Read article
Amazon-Shopping-Stock-Photo

25 Best Post-Prime Day Deals to Score if You’re Still Shopping

Read article
kourtney-kardashian

Want to'Look Good Naked'? Kourtney K. Recommends This $28 Product

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!