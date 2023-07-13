Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
If you missed out on Prime Day shopping or still want to embrace the dramatic price drops, Amazon has plenty to explore! Although the massive sale is technically done, there are tons of deep discounts you can shop right now — and some may even be better than the deals we saw during Prime Day.
From top-tier electronics, to kitchen appliances, to beauty, we scoured Amazon to find the serious steals you won’t want to miss. To find out how much you can still save, check out our epic list below!
Electronics
- 10% off on Google Pixel 7a Smartphone
- 35% off on Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
- 40% off on Beats Studio Buds
- 43% off on Fossil Women’s Gen 6 42mm Touchscreen Smart Watch
- 32% off on SAMSUNG 65-inch Class Curved 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
- 37% off on Roku Express HD Streaming Device
Home
- 34% off on Linenspa 10 Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress
- 28% off on iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
- 43% off on NuLOOM Rigo Hand Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug
- 75% off on Unique Loom Sofia Collection Area Rug
- 30% off on SONGMICS Slim Trash Can
- 50% off on Atlantic Oskar Adjustable Media Cabinet
- 49% off on Walker Edison Fehr Modern 4 Door Bookmatch Buffet
Kitchen
- 23% off on KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer
- 28% off on Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
- 24% off on Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry
- 43% off on Instant Pot Vortex 5.7QT Large Air Fryer Oven Combo
- 28% off on KitchenAid Food Processor
- 27% off on Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Beauty and Personal Care
- 23% off on Garnier Fructis Plumping Treat 3-in-1 Hair Mask
- 40% off on Saturday Skin Hydrating Foam Cleanser
- 39% off on INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR The Knot Dr. All-in-One Oval Dryer Brush
- 30% off on DERMAFLASH Mini Dermaplaning Tool
- 17% off on Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush
- 25% off on Farmacy Filling Good Hyaluronic Acid Serum
