25 Best Post-Prime Day Deals to Score if You're Still Shopping

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you missed out on Prime Day shopping or still want to embrace the dramatic price drops, Amazon has plenty to explore! Although the massive sale is technically done, there are tons of deep discounts you can shop right now — and some may even be better than the deals we saw during Prime Day.

From top-tier electronics, to kitchen appliances, to beauty, we scoured Amazon to find the serious steals you won’t want to miss. To find out how much you can still save, check out our epic list below!

Electronics

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV Amazon

Home

Linenspa 10 Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress
Linenspa 10 Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress Amazon

Kitchen

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer Amazon

Beauty and Personal Care

Farmacy Filling Good Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Farmacy Filling Good Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!