Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re always interested when celebrities like Olivia Culpo get candid and share their current skincare routines — which is exactly what the beauty queen divulged in her most recent Amazon Live! The former Miss Universe titleholder revealed everything she uses in the sweltering summer months, and she smartly kicks off her regimen with an SPF product.

But the Rhode Island native doesn’t reach for any old face sunscreen — she specifically singled out the TULA Protect + Glow SPF as one of her go-to products. This option provides the sun protection you need to keep your skin from forming premature wrinkles, plus a slew of other benefits which make your complexion appear radiant!

Get the TULA Skin Care Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen for $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

We’ll start by covering the basics of why this product is a fan-favorite. First, it offers an SPF 30 strength, the dermatologist-recommended minimum to help you adequately shield your skin from harmful UV rays. It protects from both UVA and UVB rays, which is what professionals highly advise — but the benefits don’t stop there. The formula also includes tons of other ingredients, including probiotics and skin superfoods, which may help your skin to feel healthier. It can help even out skin tone, protect from environmental stressors which can clog pores and strengthen the skin barrier. Yes, this stuff seriously goes above and beyond your average drugstore sunscreen!

Get the TULA Skin Care Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen for $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

We also want to note this is a gel-based product, which is incredibly important when it comes to summer skincare. With the heat and humidity in the air, we don’t want anything to feel extra heavy on the skin. This formula is super lightweight and won’t leave behind an awkward white cast. In fact, it sinks into the skin almost immediately. To top it all off, the effortless glow the sunscreen provides is absolutely unreal. As Culpo describes it, this formula will boost your skin with a “really nice dewey finish,” which looks great on its own or underneath makeup. If you haven’t found the right SPF for your daily routine yet, we would take Culpo’s recommendation and try out this pick!

See it: Get the TULA Skin Care Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen for $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from TULA and shop all of the beauty and personal care available at Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!