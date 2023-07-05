Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Relying on a cellulite cream alone may be able to help improve your skin texture, resulting in a smoother appearance — but you can make any product you’re currently using more effective with the right tools. If you haven’t started incorporating a cellulite massager into your routine yet, this is the sign to give one a shot!

The best part about using a massager to help bust your cellulite is the practice doesn’t cost a chunk of change. In fact, the devices are modestly priced — this silicone version from Scala currently rings in at only $10. Reviewers say it’s made a major difference in smoothing out their cellulite, and they noticed how well it was working in a matter of days. Impressive, no?

This is a seriously simple tool which any savvy shopper can quickly figure out how to use. It has a sleek double-handle design which fits securely over your four fingers right at the top of the palm so it won’t budge as you’re in the process of use. You can push this over any area which has cellulite that you want to treat, including the belly, thighs, arms and backside. You simply take the massager and apply a decent amount of pressure to the skin, then move it around in circular motions.

Best of all, you don’t have to repeat this step for long — about five-to-ten minutes is more than enough to see some potential results. You can use this alone, but the massager will work that much better if you team this brush with a firming cream of your choice to elevate the results in a more timely fashion. It’s amazing that a tool as straightforward and inexpensive as this one can assist you on the quest to banish cellulite for good — and we can’t help but notice it’s racked up just under 14,000 rave reviews on the way! If you want to boost your body care routine and haven’t scooped up massager, get your hands on it ASAP!

