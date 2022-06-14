7 Highly-Rated Products That May Totally Crush Your Sugar Cravings

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all love a little treat. But sometimes we find ourselves wanting treat after treat after treat, unable to control our cravings. Our sweet tooth can’t be satisfied!

If you’re working on living a life without non-stop sugar cravings messing with your daily diet, you’re far from alone. Countless people have tried different supplements, teas, blends, snacks and more to cut cravings, and their ratings and reviews have helped Us put together an amazing list of products you can order today from Amazon!

This Minty Spray

When we think of craving suppressants, we often usually imagine capsule supplements, but a mouth spray we can use whenever the cravings start to rev up? Now that’s cool. This natural mint spray claims to block your sweet taste receptors instantly so sugary food just does not appeal to you for up to four hours at a time. And as a bonus, it can help freshen your breath!

This Wellness Tea

If you’re already a tea drinker, switching out your regular tea for this organic one could be huge in curbing sugar cravings. It’s made with ingredients like ginseng, turmeric, ginger, yerba mate and more for a natural solution that tastes amazing!

These Resist Strips

Feeling a craving coming on? Take one of these tiny strips and place it on your tongue to dissolve. It’s another product that may block out the taste of sugar and therefore “disrupt the reward mechanism” that keeps you reaching for more sweets!

This Dietary Supplement

L-glutamine has been found to have great effects when it comes to weight loss and losing belly fat (Pub Med). It may help balance blood sugar and beat sugar cravings. Just take two capsules in the morning and two in the evening on an empty stomach!

These Lollipops

It’s okay to want to taste something sweet sometimes! But reaching for a healthier option can help you resist the extra sugary stuff. These lollipops have just half a gram of sugar each, with no artificial sweeteners, no added sugars and no sugar alcohols!

This Crave Control Supplement

This is another L-glutamine supplement that could help cut cravings. It also contains thiamine (vitamin B1), which can help convert carbohydrates into energy and boost your metabolism. Shoppers say they’ve noticed great results within just three days!

This Body Balance Powder

Start your day by mixing one of these powder packets into your favorite beverage to help curb sugar cravings before they can even strike. That’s it! You’re set for the day. It’s vegan and unflavored, so you can mix it into coffee, a smoothie or even just water!

