Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally upon Us! All year long, we wait for this moment so we can shop ‘til we drop without batting an eye. We celebrate this July holiday like it’s the 4th. Cue the fireworks!

Summer is halfway over and fall is approaching, so now is the perfect time to take advantage of these designer deals, beauty bargains and style steals. But since we’re still on a budget, we’d prefer not to spend over $35 on any given item. That’s why we curated a list of the best fashion finds $35 and under from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! At the moment, the mega-savings event is in its Early Access era. If you’re not eligible to shop yet, no sweat — you can add to your wish list in preparation!

Score major savings on everything from activewear to accessories!

Jewelry

1. These Kate Spade pizza stud earrings have a pizza our heart! Perfect gift for a foodie — originally $58, now just $35!

2. As TLC said, “Don’t go chasing waterfalls.” But feel free to go chasing these cascading crystal drop earrings by Baublebar! The shimmering fringe style is fashion-forward — originally $48, now just $30!

3. Every girl needs a pair of gold hoops in her jewelry collection! And these ridged earrings are textured and trendy — originally $35, now just $23!

4. Another essential accessory? A pair of imitation diamond earrings, just like these cubic zirconia studs — originally $42, now just $25!

Pants

5. Keep it comfy in these poplin parachute pants! The drawstring waist and cuffs make for a flexible fit — originally $59, now just $35!

6. Cozy enough for lounging and chic enough for socializing, these Billabong wide-leg floral pants feel like pajamas — originally $35, now just $36!

7. You can’t go wrong with a solid pair of grey sweatpants! These cotton-blend joggers from Pacsun are a street style staple — originally $43, now just $30!

Tops

8. Simple and soft with a slim fit, this Splendid V-neck tee is an elevated basic — originally $48, now just $31!

9. This surplice sleeveless shirt by 1.State drapes like a dream! It’s our new go-to top for date night — originally $49, now just $30!

10. I own so many of these Free People racerback tanks! Somewhere between a crop top and a sports bra, this sporty V-neck tank is great for a walk or low-impact workout — originally $30, now just $20!

Sweaters

11. If articles of clothing were up for awards, quarter-zip pullovers would win Sweater of the Year! This knit style is just what you need on a chilly summer night or crisp autumn day — originally $59, now just $35!

12. We love the vintage vibes of this relaxed-fit quarter-zip sweatshirt with retro embroidery — originally $39, now just $30!

13. Paris is always a good idea! And so is this white cotton-blend crewneck with a Paris logo — originally $34, now just $27!

Activewear

14. When you can’t decide between a skirt and shorts on a hot day, go with this Free People nylon skort — originally $50, now just $34!

15. Our summer uniform consists of bike shorts and an oversized tee or a sports bra. These Zella high-waisted bike shorts are great for working out or hanging out — originally $49, now just $33!

16. This seamless performance T-shirt from Zella is a trusty top for any type of exercise — originally $49, now just $33!

17. Designed with a wide elastic waistband and dolphin hems, this lightweight movement shorts from Free People were made for a marathon — originally $30, now just $20!

Intimates

18. Give your chest a comfortable lift in this True and Co. soft-form V-neck bralette — originally $49, now just $32!

19. Is it that time of month? Stay dry with these leak-proof absorbency undies from Proof — originally $43, now just $32!

20. We could always use more underwear! Comfortable and lightweight, these seamless bikini panties by DKNY come in a set of three — originally $36, now just $25!

21. Our favorite thongs of all time, these Hanky Panky lace panties come in a variety of fun patterns. We love the French-inspired fruit print — originally $25, now just $18!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: