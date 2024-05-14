Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Body oil is a great product that can lock in moisture with dry skin, add a nice healthy sheen, and make your skin look and feel gorgeous. But if you’re the type of person who can’t stand waiting for it to soak in, it can feel like torture applying it on a regular basis. Everything you touch, including your skin, gets oil everywhere. And it can be a sensory hell that some people just don’t enjoy. The answer? A dry oil.

Moroccanoil Dry Body Oil is just $28 on Amazon, and it solves all those problems while remaining just as nourishing and great for your skin as a regular body oil. It’s just that it doesn’t need to dry completely as it goes on as a dry spray. It’s completely weightless and absorbs quickly, almost instantly, to lock in moisture. It’s infused with argan oil, olive oil, and avocado oil to get the job done, all scented with the classic Moroccanoil fragrance, so you can match your shampoo, soap, and other layering products too.

All you have to do is smooth a thin layer on to your skin after showering, then massage it in before getting dressed. There’s none of that awkward waiting period to get the oil to absorb, and you’ll get the same benefits as you normally would. Over time it’ll solve your dry skin issues and improve your overall skin texture and tone so you’re left with soft and silky smoothness.

You don’t have to settle for wet, sticky, oily skin. You can have the moisturized, great-smelling skin of your dreams without having to wait for oil to absorb. Give it a try and see if it transforms the way you take care of your body. You’ll wonder why you didn’t make the switch sooner.

Get the Moroccanoil Dry Body Oil for just $28 at Amazon!