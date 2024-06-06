Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to rich mom style, celebrities and influencers deliver endless inspo. Whether they’re hitting the red carpet with their children in tow or photographed in candid paparazzi snapshots, we’re guaranteed to see a look we’d like to recreate IRL. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards knows a thing or two about rich mom style. Not only is she notorious for setting trends, but she’s also known for spilling the tea on where she’s snagged her pieces.

The model and actor hosted an Amazon Livestream late last month, where she shared her favorite loungewear sets. “This one is definitely a more elevated look,” she said while holding up the Lillusory Two-Piece Loungewear Set. “It’s like a ribbed look, which I think is so cute. This is like a dressed-up version, and you’ll still feel comfy, but you’re actually dressed,” she added.

Richards’ loungewear recommendation is on sale right now for just $50 on Amazon! Looking to channel rich mom style this summer? You’ll want to get your hands on this stunning two-piece. It features a trendy button-up vest and matching straight-leg pants. This co-ord set features stretchy ribbed fabric for a comfy fit. The set comes in four neutral shades, including apricot, black, mocha, and Richards’ pick tan in women’s sizes S through XL.

This celeb-approved set is perfect for summer. You can wear it as a co-ord set or mix and match each piece. We love it because you can dress it up with heels, dainty jewelry and a chic bag. It’s laid-back enough that you can wear it with flats or sneakers.

