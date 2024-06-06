Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Unpopular opinion: Jean shorts are the most uncomfortable summer clothing item there is. I know this could cause some controversy, but I stand firm in my opinion. And I know I can’t be the only one who feels this way, which is why I’m sharing the loose and flowy pair that I think is way more comfortable.
Unlike jean shorts that can only be worn on certain occasions like that one baseball game I’ll go to, this linen-blend style can be worn for so much more. From coffee dates to beach bumming to lounging on the couch, they’ll be able to accompany me to so many summer moments. Also, contrary to jean shorts that can get pricey, this style will be easier on my wallet coming in at $28 on Amazon.
The Kingfen Drawstring Comfy Elastic Waist Shorts are made of an ultra-soft, breathable and durable fabric blend made of rayon, polyester, linen and cotton — all of the essential summer fibers. In contrast to jean shorts, these have an elastic and drawstring waist, allowing me to customize the fit to my belly size. They also feature pockets to carry small necessities and come in several neutral colors like beige, navy, green and black.
I’m not the only one replacing my jeans shorts for this comfier pair though, Amazon shoppers are too. I initially found them while looking on the bestseller page for women’s shorts and realized that they’d been purchased over 500 times by shoppers within the last month. On top of that, over 1,600 shoppers came back just to leave them a five-star rating and happy review.
Confirming my claim that they can be used for several occasions, this reviewer said that you can “dress these up with some wedges or dress them down with cute sandals,” “[It’s] made out of thick material,” they said. “They are not see-through [and] they have no stretch to [them].
Are you as tired of jeans shorts as I am? Fret not, you can find this comfier linen style on sale right now on Amazon for just $28.
See it: Get Kingfen Drawstring Comfy Elastic Waist Shorts (Originally $30) on sale for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 6, 2024, but are subject to change.
