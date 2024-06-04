Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer fashion is fun for so many reasons. Blossoming flowers and beautiful, sunny skies encourage many Us to add vibrant pops of color to our wardrobes. Warm-weather fashion also provides solid solutions to seasonal concerns. Rash guard swimsuits protect against sun exposure. Moisture-wicking styles prevent sweat stains. Plus, there are flattering shorts that conceal cellulite.

When many of Us think of tucking away cellulite, we opt for shapewear from popular brands like Skims and Spanx. The form-fitting styles slim and flatter the body all the while way hiding cellulite. We love these options as much as the next fashionista, but there are sometimes when lighter options provide even better coverage.

Get the Generic High-Waist Bermuda Shorts for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

Take the Generic High-Waist Bermuda Shorts for instance. These stretchy shorts have an elastic waistband that fits like a glove. They’re made of lightweight material and have chic pleats that make them look so dressy. Plus, they’re knee-length, so you can wear them to work on summer Fridays. Best all of? They hide cellulite!

You can have so much fun styling these comfortable shorts. Looking for a Boho chic outfit? Pair these shorts with an airy blouse and chunky wedges. Want to dress them up a bit? Tuck a long-sleeve shirt into the waistband and pair it with open-toe heels and an envelope bag. Don’t worry. You can dress it down, too! These shorts look great styled with graphic tees and sneakers for a cool girl ensemble.

Of course, there are Amazon reviews to back up just how stunning these shorts are. “These shorts are so cute! I bought them for a vacation at the beach,” one five-star reviewer shared. “They are so comfortable and flattering.” Another shopper opened up about the fit. “[I] loved these shorts. The size was just right,” they shared. “[They have a] decent amount of stretch and [are] a good length. [The] material washes well without wrinkling.”

Don’t let concerns over cellulite kill your vibe this summer. Bermuda shorts are a great alternative to form-hugging shapewear. This stunning style received the stamp of approval from Amazon shoppers, who can’t stop raving over how comfortable they are!

