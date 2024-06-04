Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve heard it once, you’ve heard it a million times: protect your skin from the sun! Of course, we’re beauty enthusiasts, so we’re all too familiar with slathering on SPF and reapplying as directed throughout the day. Our beach bags are packed with invisible SPF and lip glosses for added protection when we’re on the go. The quest for sun protection goes further than the tools in your skincare collection, it extends to fashion, too. From bucket hats to UPF clothing, summer essentials offer protection from harmful sun rays that can lead to painful blisters, peeling, and skin cancer, in some cases.

If you plan to take a dip in the ocean or swim around in the pool at a tropical resort, rash guard swimsuits are a helpful tool to protect against sun exposure and other harmful elements. They’re made with Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) fabric to reduce the risk of UVA and UVB sun exposure. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 17 sun-blocking rash guard swimsuits that protect against sun rays and make you look cute at the same time.

One-Piece Swimsuits

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This long-sleeve one-piece has the cutest coral reef-inspired design. It has removable padded bust support and is fully lined on the front and back end!

2. Zipped-Up: This color-block-style swimsuit has UPF 50+ to block more than 98% of UVA and UVB sun rays. Best of all? It comes with flatlock seams to reduce chafing!

3. Fun Styles: If you love variety, you want to check out this stunning UPF 50 swimsuit. It comes in 21 shades, including an American flag style perfect for Independence Day!

4. Surf’s Up: Along with sun protection, this zip-closure suit has a quick dry fabric!

5. Modest Moment: Want a swimsuit with a bit more coverage? This wet suit has shorts that come down past the mid-thigh!

6. Dazzling Dress: Ready to bring Barbiecore to the beach? This pink and white one-piece is so flirty and feminine. We love the ruffle skirt!

Swim Shirts

7. Versatile Vibes: You can wear this olive green top as a swim dress or layer it over a bikini. It has a drawstring that allows you to raise it to your liking!

8. Outer Space: This short-sleeve swim shirt has a dreamy celestial print that looks like you’re in another universe!

9. Tropical Leaves: Floral accents add a lively pop of color to this long-sleeve find!

10. Vintage Prints: You’ll look straight out of the ’70s in this unique swim dress!

11. Silky Smooth: Fashionistas with a knack for metallic shades will absolutely swoon over this purple metallic shirt!

12. Seeing Dots: If you ask Us, polka dots are always a good choice. You can mix and match this white and black swim shirt with so many bottoms!

Sets

13. Conservative Cutie: We believe that conservative swimsuits can be just as cute as more revealing styles. This three-piece includes a jacket, sports-bra style top and knee-length swim shorts. Best of all? They have a super-cute paisley print detail along the sleeves!

14. Stretchy Florals: This two-piece short set has the cutest floral print design!

15. Three’s Company: You can rock this three-piece in so many ways. Pair the sports bra-style top with the shorts as a set or add the long-sleeved jacket for a modest look!

16. Last but Not Least: Get sun protection and bust support with this two-piece shirt and short set!

