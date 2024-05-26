Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Who says one-piece bathing suits can’t be flirty and fun? I’m here to challenge that notion, because some of my favorite (and most complimented) swimsuits are one-pieces. Say so long to the days where one-pieces were only for grandmas. Today’s designs feature flattering cutouts, tummy-smoothing fabric and vibrant colors so you can step out feeling confident this summer. I compiled some of my favorite picks of the year, and now is the perfect time to stock up before the season is in full swing. So now the question is: Which one will you rock? Find your new go-to one-piece below!

Related: I’m Betting on This $36 Swimsuit to Flatter My Curvy Body for Summer This summer, I’m moving into an apartment that has a big pool, and I plan to take full advantage of it! I’ve already started planning my cover-up and pool bag and am getting my sunscreen in order, but I still need a swimsuit. And because my body is curvier — and I want to flatter […]

1. Peachy Princess: Since Peach Fuzz is Pantone’s color of the year, I’m trying to wear the joyful hue more often. As soon as I saw this ruffled Cupshe one-piece, I knew I needed it in my life!

2. Halter Top: Did you know that halter silhouettes are some of the most flattering? Not only are they super supportive but they also complement all body types. Amazon shoppers adore this pick from Suuksess — almost 5,000 have helped it earn a 4.3 star rating!

3. Cutout Action: The little peekaboo moment on this Eomenie swimsuit is super flirty. Feel fresh and confident whether you’re lounging by the pool or chilling on the beach!

4. Mesh with Us: If you want to show a little extra skin in a sneaky way, this mesh suit is for you. Paired with the tummy-control fabric, you’ll exude Victoria’s Secret Angel confidence all summer long.

5. One-Shoulder Wonder: One-shoulder silhouettes will never go out of style, so when you purchase this Holipick design, it’ll become a staple in your swim wardrobe for years!

6. Baywatch Vibes: You’ll get an instant confidence boost when you slip into this red Quince one-piece. There’s something about the color that makes anyone feel fun, flirty and powerful!

7. Take the Plunge: Despite having a plunging neckline, this Quince suit still offers a ton of coverage and support! I love that the fabric is super strong so it won’t pill or stretch over time. Truly a capsule swimsuit to have in your collection!

8. Gym to Swim: Wanna know something cool about this Venus suit? It was designed for workouts and chill days on the beach so you can go directly from your sweat sesh to the ocean!

Related: Curves Ahead: 13 Flattering Swimsuits That Make You Look Like a Model Swimsuit season is officially here! Frankly, it’s one of our favorite times of the year. Making a splash in a pool with family or hitting up lavish beach parties with friends calls for a massive celebration. Regardless of how you plan to make a splash this summer, feeling comfortable in chic poolside essentials is a […]

9. Full Coverage: If you’ve never liked showing off your arms, Venus has the solution — this full-coverage, long-sleeve one-piece will keep you covered but still offers tons of personality with the bright patterns!

10. Super Unique: Want something different? I bet no one will have this Venus one-piece. Between the one shoulder silhouette, cutouts and belt, this is a wearable work of art!

11. Keyhole Cutout: It’s a known fact that keyhole cutouts are some of the most flattering. Experience it for yourself with this High-Neck One-Piece from Venus.

12. Romantic Vibes: Off-the-shoulder silhouettes have a whimsical feel to them. Imagine wearing this one-piece in white to your honeymoon — so romantic!

13. Plus-Size Pick: Good American has some of the most inclusive sizing, and while the brand is known for its jeans, the swimsuits (including this whip stitch one-piece) shouldn’t be slept on!

14. It’s Electric! Show off your personality with a vibrant-colored suit, like this one from Beach Riot! The purple is super eye-catching.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Hourglass! The belt on this Vitamin A suit cinches your waist and gives the illusion of an hourglass figure!