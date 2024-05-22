Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The sun is great and all, but sometimes you can’t help but wish it would hide out behind the clouds for a bit. We wear sunscreen to stave off sun damage of course, but if you’re planning a day at the beach, your sunscreen and sunglasses may not be enough. That’s why you need a hat, too.

You might not have considered it before, but a floppy, oversized hat for the beach or other times you spend time in the sun is a great idea. It’ll keep the sun out of your eyes, protect your skin, and of course it’ll make you look super fashionable, too. Need help finding a great one? We’ve done all the work for you. Check out our picks for 15 fashionable oversized hats below.

15 Fashionable Oversized Hats To Keep the Sun Away This Summer

1. Packable Straw Hat: This bandless straw hat is easy to pack away when you need to take it with you and it looks like you bought it at a local store – just $36!

2. Cool Crochet: Throw on this crochet hat to look cool and stave off the sun’s powerful rays, and it even comes with a pair of sunglasses – just $14!



3. Black and White: This floppy hat is both black and white, making it a pretty unique find from all the straw options out there – just $25!

4. Black Ribbon: There’s a pretty black ribbon tied around this hat that adds a fun touch of femininity to your outfit – just $18!



5. Really Rainbow: Fight the sun with rainbow power with this floppy hat that’s wildly colorful, just like you – just $22!



6. On the Flip Side: You can turn this hat inside out to show off a completely different design – just $13!

7. Sunny Side: Feel like the sun with this massive orange hat you can wear to protect yourself from the sun’s rays – just $25!

8. Tie a Bow On: This oversized hat has a fun bow around the brim and comes with a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses – just $25!

9. Black Sunshine: Toss on this black wide-brimmed hat for a bit of Goth style while out in the sun – just $19!

10. Orange Alternative: Wear this hat inside out and fasten it below your chin by tying the strap – just $15!

11. Ponytail Power: This hat has a special hole for your ponytail to go through – just $24!

12. Better Bucket Hat: Wear this simple but effective bucket hat to save some cash – just $7!

13. It Has Ruffles: Show off this fun hat’s ruffles no matter where you decide to go– just $16!

14. Black and Yellow: Outshine the sun with this super bright yellow hat – just $20!



15. Carmen Sandiego Red: You’ll look like Carmen Sandiego when you don this super red hat – just $42!

