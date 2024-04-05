Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Giddy up, dear readers. Western-inspired cowboy fashion is all the rage. From Beyoncé’s viral Cowboy Carter album to festival fashion trends, everyone from our favorite celebs to everyday shoppers are having fun with the revival of the ongoing cowboy era.

No Western-inspired look is complete without a cowboy hat. If you’ve stocked up on fringe jackets, leathery chaps and cute boots, you’re making good progress. The only thing you’re missing is a chic cowboy hat. We’re not talking about ordinary hats either. We’ve rounded up a list of cowboy hats in fun colors, prints and textures that will be a hit as the cowboy era rages on. Shop our top picks from Amazon, Nordstrom, REVOLVE and Free People below.

Beistle Cow Print Cowboy Hat

Put the “cow” in cowgirl era with the help of this animal print hat. This gender-neutral option is made from soft durable fabric and comes with an adjustable strap.

Get the Beistle Cow Print Cowboy Hat for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

Brixton El Paso Wool Cowboy Hat

If you’re looking for a luxe option, snag this chocolate brown option from Brixton. It’s made from 100% pure wool felt to deliver a contemporary vibe.

Get the Brixton El Paso Wool Cowboy Hat for $129 at Nordstrom!

Kayce Indigo Cowboy Hat

In case you missed it, denim is just as trendy as Western gear. This jean-washed cowboy hat screams Y2K vibes. Don’t you just love it when popular styles merge together for one red-hot find?

Get the Kayce Indigo Cowboy Hat for just $33 at Free People!

8 Other Reasons Gold Heart Cowboy Hat

Let your cowboy head spread a little bit of love everywhere you go! This felt hat has a chic gold buckle that rivals the luxurious Versace hat Beyoncé wore at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Get the 8 Other Reasons Gold Heart Cowboy Hat for $67 at REVOLVE!

Lanzom Felt Cowboy Hat

Barbiecore meets the yeehaw agenda in this stunning pink hat. It comes with a chic black band and silver accents. If you prefer a more toned-down approach, this Amazon find comes in 12 other shades.

Get the Lanzom Felt Cowboy Hat for starting at just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

8 Other Reasons Turquoise Cowboy Hat

This chocolate brown hat has the cutest blue accents that make the perfect pop of color.

Get the 8 Other Reasons Turquoise Cowboy Hat for $77 at REVOLVE!

Fame Straw Cowboy Hat

If you like a little texture, try a little straw, please! This classic cowboy hat features a dipped crown and chic embellished chord detailing.

Get the Fame Straw Cowboy Hat for just $58 at Free People!