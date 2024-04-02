Your account
Stylish

Beyonce Is a Chic Cowgirl at 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

By
Beyoncé. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Beyoncé. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Beyoncé is the ultimate cowgirl.

Beyoncé, 42, looked stellar in an all-black outfit at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, April 1. She donned a leather  jacket and matching pants for the event, which featured gold patterns. She elevated her look with a black cowboy hat, sunnies and a pair of stillettos, wearing her long platinum hair

in loose curls.

This year, Beyoncé is up for Best R&B Song of the Year for her hit “Cuff It,” R&B Artist of the Year, Favorite On Screen for her concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, and Favorite Tour Style.

Beyonce Renaissance Tour style

Beyoncé’s appearance comes after she released her highly-anticipated country album, Cowboy Carter, on Friday, March 29. Her album features 27 tracks with features from Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Dolly Parton, Linda Martell and Willie Nelson. Along with original tracks, she covered Parton’s “Jolene” and The Beatles’ “Blackbird.”

Ahead of the album’s release, Beyoncé teased the project with a number of western looks. At the 2024 Grammys, she rocked an ivory Seston cowgirl hat. She paired the accessory with a studded Louis Vuitton leather jacket, a white blouse and silver Cartier rings.

Beyoncé accepts the Innovator Award 940
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

She kicked off her cowgirl era by dropping “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” following her Verizon commercial during Super Bowl LVIII. In the commercial, Tony Hale challenged her to break the internet. After failing multiple times, Beyoncé said, “OK, they ready, drop the new music.”

Beyonce Style Evolution

That same night, she shared via Instagram that Act II would be dropping on March 29. Act I, Renaissance, was a house-inspired record released in 2022.

Since releasing new music, Beyoncé has continued to rock rodeo-esque ensembles . While signing vinyls in Tokyo, she wore a brown latex dress and gloves, a leather coat and strappy heels. She topped her look off with a brown cowgirl hat, long lashes and glossy lips.

