Though it’s something that truly never goes out of style, denim is making major headlines this year. Having been spotted on countless celebrities like Beyoncé, Sydney Sweeney and Kelly Rowland, denim has expanded in popularity beyond just jeans and into other categories like dresses and tops. Want to see what’s trending? Keep reading to shop our lineup of 17 chic and unique denim pieces that start at just $30.

Whether you’re looking for a style of denim to wear on nights out or a more subdued style to wear to spring birthday parties, we’ve got something for you in our roundup. We’ve found denim pieces in several different categories like tops, jackets, skirts, dresses and more. Find them in standout colors and interesting silhouettes that go beyond your everyday jeans. Scroll on to see our top picks!

1. We Love a Wide Leg: Baggy jeans are the trend of the moment, and this pair will always be able to make an outfit extra stylish — $60!

2. Must-Have Midi: Denim midi skirts like this one from Abercrombie spiked in popularity last summer, and it looks like they’re not going away any time soon — $80!

3. Chic Shirtdress: If you love the way this cool and classic Free People mini dress flatters your body, consider getting it another color, as it comes in several washes like powder blue, white and black — $148!

4. Cute Corset: Put a unique spin on your going-out clothes with this square-neck corset top — $64!

5. A Bestseller: A bestseller on Amazon, this denim jacket featuring a frayed hem, chest pockets and button-up closure makes the perfect laid-back layer — $47!

6. Oversized, Not Overrated: This oversized denim shacket is a look all on its own, but doubles as a fabulous layer over tanks and tops — $35!

7. A Vest Is Best: A vest like this one is the best way to add another layer while adding an element of “rocker babe” to your outfit — $39!

8. Incredibly Iconic: Covered in rhinestones, these glamorous jeans from Good American will have you shining bright like a diamond — $249!

9. A Walk on the Wild Side: It doesn’t get much more “cool girl” than wearing leopard print jeans like this pair from Walmart — $30!

10. Boyfriend Bermudas: These Utyful Berfuma shorts could be paired with sandals and cute tank for a vacation outfit and elevated with heels and a blouse for a happy hour — $35!

11. Rhinestone Cowgirl: Embrace your country era in a trendy way with this denim jacket that features silver-tone studs, crystal embellishments, chest pockets and a button-up closure — $188!

12. Darling Dress: Not only is this A&F dress a darling pick, it can also be customized to your size and height as it comes in three different lengths: petite, regular and tall — $110!

13. Dreamy Date Night: Do something different for date night with this flirty mini dress featuring a sweetheart neckline, fitted bodice and puff sleeves — $59!

14. Jump for the Jumpsuit: Pair this stylish utility jumpsuit with heels and a clutch for an elevated feel or tennis shoes and minimal jewelry for a casual outfit — $199!

15. Make it a Mini: A perfect choice for the spring-to-summer transition, this light-wash denim miniskirt can be paired with a sweater and tennis shoes in the spring and a tank and sandals in the summer — $99!

16. Bold Blazer: Go for bold on casual Friday with this soft-washed Levi’s single-breasted blazer from Amazon — $150!

17. Moto Maven: Switch out your usual leather moto jacket with this eye-catching denim style by Lioness — $99!