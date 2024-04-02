Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s a rare occurrence that we come across a celebrity outfit for an awards show that’s actually affordable (and still in stock). Usually decked out in designer for red carpets, Olivia Rodrigo just made earning an award look entirely attainable. As she could only attend via video chat, she went casual. Her look included a classic pair of jeans that just so happen to be the perfect addition to any spring wardrobe — and they’re even on sale right now.

Rodrigo took home the Pop Album of the Year award for her album, Guts, at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, April 1. Much like the rest of Us on our Zoom calls, the pop rock singer opted for a more everyday vibe, pairing a Réalisation Par colorful blue sweater with Levi’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans.

Get the Levi’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans (originally $80) on sale for just $58 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

A perfect addition to your spring wardrobe, the Levi’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans have a cute cropped length that will not only help to keep you cool on warmer spring days but also help to show off your new favorite trendy spring shoes. They feature a high-rise waist, classic straight-leg silhouette and the Levi’s classic five-pocket design. For softness and breathability with a light stretch, they’re made of mostly cotton and a little elastane.

Not only are the jeans Rodrigo-approved, they’re also shopper-approved too! On top of receiving the coveted Amazon’s Choice badge, they have over 5,400 five-star ratings from shoppers, with several reviews praising the jeans along with the rating.

This shopper went as far as to say that wearing these jeans is like taking a “vertical leap into the world of comfort and style.”

“These jeans are so comfortable; I suspect they’ve been secretly infused with clouds,” they said. “It’s like wearing a hug for your legs — snug, warm, and ready for any adventure, whether it’s conquering the urban jungle or just conquering your couch for a Netflix marathon.”

Make your next Zoom call outfit as casually chic as Rodrigo’s with these classic Levi’s jeans that come in several washes like black (Rodrigo’s color of choice), light and white. Or dress them up for a happy hour with strappy heels, an oversized blazer and a clutch. You can find them now on sale for 27% off on Amazon!

See it: Levi’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans (Originally $80) on sale for just $58 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

