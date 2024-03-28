13 Trendy Spring Shoes For Every Occasion

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

After a seemingly neverending winter, we are so glad spring is finally among Us. While the season officially changed earlier in March, many of Us are still in the throes of transitional weather. You know those tricky weeks where we wake up to warm, sunny skies one day and experience cold, gloomy vibes the next day. It’s so hard to tell what the weather will be and how we should dress.

Related: 13 Shapewear Pieces to Wear Under Your Spring Dresses The sun is finally coming out, which means that spring is here! Whether you’re excited to pull out your favorite sandals or need an excuse to buy a fresh flouncy frock, now is the time to score new spring staples. One category of accouterments often forgotten about during the season is shapewear! This outfit tweak […]

There’s no denying that spring’s inconsistent weather makes searching for seasonal ensembles a bit challenging. Thankfully, there are chic spring shoe trends to help simplify the process. From strappy open-toe heels to shiny ballet flats and celeb-approved sneakers, retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom and Revolve and stacked with options to fit the endless festivities that arise each spring. Read ahead to check out our top picks of spring shoes that will fit every possible occasion.

Open-Toe Shoes

1. Stunning Straps: Your calendar is probably jam-packed with everything from work events to fun outings with your friends and family. These Steve Madden heels are a versatile option that work with everything from office-approved trousers to cargo pants.

2. All Puffed Up: Puffer jackets and vests reign supreme during the fall and winter months, but now that spring has sprung, Kurt Geiger is bringing the trend into the warm weather months. The brand’s puffer slides feature a chunky platform and a signature crystal-encrusted eagle head for a chic take on the trend.

3. Bestseller: These foam flip-flops are such a hit with Amazon shoppers they’ve been dubbed the number one bestselling flip-flops. Reviewers claim the arch support is out of this world. They are so comfortable, buyers claim to wear them for hours at a time without any discomfort.

4. Best Of Both Worlds: These two-strap heel sandals are so versatile. Use your sense of style to channel your desired vibes. You can wear them to Easter brunch, a chic date night or a lunch meeting.

Closed-Toe Shoes

5. Right On Trend: Ballet flats are back for yet another season of dominance. Mesh fabric and shimmering rhinestones are two chic accents that set these ballet flats apart from more traditional styles.

6. Giddy Up, Cowgirl: Are you ready to enter your Western era? This pair of clogs features a sleek animal print and a dazzling buckle that screams fashion.

7. Designer Lookalike: Luxury designers like Gianvito Rossi and Alaïa have super luxe flats with chic metallic embellishments. If you want to channel this trend without spending over $1,000, this Steve Madden option is just what you need.

8. Sustainable Slay: Heading to a formal event this spring? You’ll be the belle of the ball in these chic ballet flats from Reformation. Along with a chic champagne shade, these shoes are made with 60% sustainably sourced wood pulp and 40% repurposed waste.

Sneakers

9. Workout Wear: Whether you plan to run a half-marathon or venture off on hot girl walks, you can get your workouts done in style with these all-black running sneakers.

10. Celeb-Approved Slay: When it comes to it-girl kicks, Adidas tops the list. The iconic brand’s classic Gazelle silhouette has been worn by notable names like Gigi Hadid and Emma Watson.

11. Retro Vibes: Channel 1970s-inspired style courtesy of these trendy New Balance trainers.

12. Shopper’s Pick: Amazon shoppers rave that these Reeboks are the “must-have it-girl sneaker.” The classic white sneaker with subtle green accents is the perfect way to add an edgy flair to springtime ensembles.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. Last But Not Least: Elevate any spring outfit with these chic polka dot sneakers.