The sun is finally coming out, which means that spring is here! Whether you’re excited to pull out your favorite sandals or need an excuse to buy a fresh flouncy frock, now is the time to score new spring staples. One category of accouterments often forgotten about during the season is shapewear! This outfit tweak can elevate your ensemble and give you a seamless appearance, but sometimes, it can cause you to overheat! But it doesn’t have to — we’re here to help!

From dress silhouettes to shorts and camisoles, there’s a piece of shapewear you can wear with anything this spring that isn’t stuffy. With that in mind, we rounded up 13 shapewear pieces to wear under your favorite spring dresses that won’t cause you to overheat. Read on to see our picks!

1. Closet Staple: This shapewear bodysuit is the perfect neutral option — was $48, now just $38!

2. Sheer Decadence: This high-waist trainer body shaper is sheer enough to help you feel the breeze — was $30, now just $19!

3. Plunging Elegance: For that beautiful plunging, backless number, this body shaper will give you a seamless touch — just $47!

4. Tummy Under Control: This slimming body shaper focuses on tummy control without too much fuss — was $43, now just $20!

5. Everyday Essential: Pop on this shorts bodysuit with every piece in your wardrobe — was $28, now just $24!

6. High Waist: These high-waist shaper briefs are a breezy way to stay cool and classy all spring and summer — just $24!

7. Kim Kardashian-Approved: Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS brand promotes inclusion and body positivity. This body plunge shaper bodysuit lives up to that reputation — was $82, now just $58!

8. Topsy Turvy: Slip on this camisole and it’ll leave you looking sharp and neat all spring long — just $84!

9. Romper Vibes: This firm romper is an easy option that you can slip on and off with ease — just $15!

10. Short Check: If you want an option that keeps everything on the lower half together, these power shorts will do just that — was $38, now just $33!

11. Dress You Up: Sometimes, you need a dress underneath your dress — i.e. maxi dresses — and this dress body shaper is a suitable option — was $26, now just $18!

12. Cami Chic: Throw on this cami shapewear top for a versatile, effortless finish — was $48, now just $18!

13. Edgy Queen: If the moment calls for a more daring, edgy dress, this thong shapewear will keep everything held in and concealed — was $31, now just $24!