Sometimes quintessential seasonal trends can get a little tired (i.e. florals for spring = groundbreaking), so every now and then you’ve got to switch it up. And that’s exactly what Gigi Hadid is doing this spring with loafers. She was constantly spotted wearing them last fall, and now she’s bringing the trend into spring with her too. If you ask Us, it’s totally genius.

It’s not just Hadid that’s bringing loafers into spring though, other celebrities like Taylor Swift, Katie Holmes and even Lily-Rose Depp have been spotted donning the shoe trend as of late as well. In fact, they’re now, unsurprisingly, named by Vogue as a top spring 2024 shoe trend. But we’re particularly drawn to Hadid’s latest style, as their classic silhouette is a wardrobe staple.

Hadid’s latest spotting in the loafers was on March 27 while out and about in New York City. Hadid went New York-chic in an all-black outfit consisting of an oversized cozy crew-neck sweater from her line Guest in Residence tucked into a sleek pair of fitted trousers. She also accessorized with a leather belt, rectangular bag and skinny sunglasses. Her pair of black loafers from Miu Miu are pricey, coming in at $1,150, but you can still get Hadid’s model-off-duty style with these loafers for 88% less on Zappos.

A perfect way to emulate Hadid’s style, the Vionic Cheryl II Loafers look exactly like Hadid’s all-black style, just without the designer logo (and price tag). With a classic design, the shoes feature the penny loafer saddle strap on the upper, welt-stitch detailing, a chunky sole and a rounded toe. They’ll also be comfortable enough to walk miles in like Hadid does in the New York City streets, because they have an EVA footbed that will contour to your foot after a few days of use.

Because Hadid has been spotted in the loafers so often, we thankfully have tons of outfit inspiration to pull from. Put a chic spin on your airport style with the loafers like Hadid did while walking with Bradley Cooper, wearing a black leather bomber jacket, green baseball cap, a pair of light wash jeans and some oval sunglasses. Or go preppy in them like she did here with flannel trousers, a cardigan sweater and a leather belt.

No matter how you choose to wear them, know that these loafers will forever be a staple in your wardrobe — fall through spring. Add them to your capsule wardrobe now by switching up your style this spring like Hadid did for just $115 at Zappos.

