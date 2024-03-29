Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If there’s one thing we love here at Us, it’s transitional clothing! With spring finally underway, it still doesn’t feel like we’ve reached the season in many parts of the country. But that shouldn’t stop you from preparing for the sunniest, brightest days ahead. As people are back into the swing of commuting to the office, now is an ideal time to talk about business fashion finds that can double for social cocktail moments without adding too much clothing or taking things away!

Related: 17 Transitional Pieces That Look Best on Curvy Women Finding pieces that will transition seamlessly from cooler to warmer months can be a bit of a struggle all on its own. Then, add in finding flattering pieces for a curvier body type — which has historically (and sadly) been left out of the fashion market — and you have a real task on your […]

Whether you want airy dresses or structured trousers to do it all in, there is a garment that will help you transition seamlessly from day to night. We rounded up 13 spring fashion finds that can go from business hours to cocktail hour — read on to see our picks!

Tops

1. Button It: This button-up shirt demonstrates that it’s about business but can also loosen itself up — just $89!

2. Casual Chic: Throw on this cotton button-up shirt with trousers or jeans for a versatile look — just $50!

3. Slick Satin: For an elevated finish, opt for this shiny oversized satin button-up shirt and throw on your favorite pair of heels — was $250, now just $188!

4. Vintage Vibes: This silk button-down has slightly dramatic shoulders with exaggerated cuffs for a stylish retro aesthetic — was $35, now just $33!

Dresses

5. Day-to-Night Regalia: For those who crave a day-to-evening frock, this plissé long-sleeve dress will live up to the task — just $99!

6. Formally Informal: This cocktail dress works during business hours and long after — just $53!

7. Pencil You In: For a traditional office option, this bodycon pencil dress will help you look streamlined and polished — just $40!

8. Boss and CEO Vibes: This blazer dress is the ideal amalgamation of business and casual— just $29!

Related: 10 Best Transitional Dresses for Larger Busts As winter melts into the warmth of spring, there’s one thing on every fashionista’s mind: it’s time to dress for warmer weather! And as fun as that may be, not everyone has an entire collection of warm weather clothes they can start transitioning over to wear. That can be difficult for women who have larger […]

Pants

9. Everyday Essential: These wide-leg pants are flowy and breezy — just $40!

10. Closet Staple: These wide-leg cropped suit pants work with heels or flats — just $32!

11. ’70s Nostalgia: Don’t these high-waist palazzo pants feel like a nod to the ’70s? You can showcase your knack for generational fashion with the help of these beauties — just $34!

Shoes

12. She Means Business: Slip on these pointed-toe slingback pumps with any ensemble for a sophisticated finish — just $99!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. Tie It With A Bow: These bow-adorned high heels are beyond cute and adaptable— just $49!